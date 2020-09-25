The Daily Times won five awards in the Tennessee Press Association’s 2020 Ideas Contest for advertising and circulation, announced online Friday.
The Daily Times took first place in the Food Store category with a Hot Rods ‘50s Diner ad.
A promotion for the newspaper’s “Where in the World is The Daily Times?” feature placed first among Rack Cards.
The Daily Times won second place honors in Automotive Ads, for Harper Auto Square, and in Reader Contests for the newspaper’s Christmas ornament contest.
In the Professional Services category, the newspaper received third place honors for a Blount Hearing and Speech Services ad, “Remember the Sound?”
The honored ads were the work of the advertising, creative services and classified departments of The Daily Times, particularly Bobbie McCoy, Quentin Anthony, Donna Wilson, David Clabough and Val Sandmeier.
Members of the Georgia Press Association judged the submissions from 26 TPA member newspapers in four divisions, based on circulation size and frequency of publication.
