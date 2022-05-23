As a former reporter, editor and district manager for circulation, David Hall says, he’s held almost every job in the newspaper industry. With his new position as The Daily Times’ circulation director, Hall plans to use those experiences to help strengthen relationships with customers and engage the public with the paper.
“I’m customer-service oriented,” Hall said. With nearly three weeks as circulation director under his belt, he commented that the best parts of his new job are his opportunities to interact with customers and the wider community.
Having grown up working for community-oriented papers, Hall especially values what he calls “hometown” news. He got his first professional break at 11, when he began delivering the newspapers that his father started publishing as an extension of his radio news outfit.
A Lenoir City native, Hall worked as a reporter in high school, splitting his time between breaking news and delivering papers for his father’s papers until he left for college. After graduating, he distributed newspapers in Monroe and Roane County, working alone and with his brother.
About 15 years ago, he picked up a newspaper route with the Knoxville News-Sentinel; he stayed on, working his way into a position as a district manager for distribution in July 2018.
Though Hall values his experiences with the Knoxville News-Sentinel, he says he’s excited to be working at The Daily Times, commenting that its focus on serving the community ensures a strong product for readers.
“I’ve only been here a few weeks, but already it seems like it’s very local here,” he said.
Working with the public is a consistent passion of Hall’s. Though much of his professional life has been spent in news, he’s also held management positions in restaurants in Lenoir City. While restaurant work was intense and demanding, Hall said, the chance to get to know new people was nonetheless highly rewarding.
Noting Hall’s commitment to customer service, The Daily Times’ publisher, Bryan Sandmeier, said that he was “delighted that David has joined the management team at The Daily Times. David’s work at newspapers spans 30-plus years, most recently as a district manager with the Knoxville News-Sentinel. David will make customer service his top priority.”
