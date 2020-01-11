The Daily Times is seeking applicants for the 2020 Reader Advisory Board to help improve the content and presentation of your newspaper, as well as to promote greater reader engagement.
The 12-member board (four or five new members are sought), which was first established in 2012, will meet quarterly this year and represents a cross-section of Blount County life. Its members, who serve two one-year terms, provide input on the news product, content in general and sometimes on specific stories.
Other advisory board discussions involve the business of the newspaper, as well as strategic changes that are being considered.
So, once again we’re looking for additional “eyes and ears” to help keep us in touch with the community we cover. Reader Advisory Board members are encouraged to communicate with management between meetings by email or telephone.
For readers interested in serving on the board, send us your biography and a short essay on what you would bring to our board. Email them to todd.fos ter@thedailytimes.com or drop them off at our offices, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville.
