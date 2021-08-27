FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The Daily Times on Friday won a record haul of 31 journalism awards, including nine first places, and was named the state's best newspaper in its circulation category, the second largest category among Tennessee newspapers.
City government and business reporter Andrew Jones led the way with seven individual honors and four shared awards; features editor Melanie Tucker, copy desk chief Marcus Fitzsimmons and education reporter Amy Beth Miller each won four honors.
“Awards are not always a defining measurement of journalistic quality, but the TPA awards are a good barometer because they are judged each year by editors from other states. Those states revolve each year, so when editors from New York, Georgia or California honor your staff, there's a lot to be proud of,” editor J. Todd Foster said.
The New Jersey Press Association judged the 2020 contest. It was The Daily Times' first general excellence award in 26 years.
