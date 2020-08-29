A road famous for its twists and curves now will be known for another reason: the accomplishments of a Blount County veteran.
Officials on Saturday dedicated a section of U.S. Highway 129 near the Tennessee-North Carolina line for Johnny Bryant. Famously known as “The Dragon” and “Tail of the Dragon,” the road now also is called the Capt. Johnny Leon Bryant Memorial Highway.
Bryant was killed in action May 22, 1969, in the Vietnam War when his helicopter was shot down. He had survived being shot down five times previously.
“It’s been a long journey,” Blount County Veterans Affairs Officer Nathan Weinbaum told The Daily Times. “When I first started here as the service officer in 2011, Johnny Bryant was the name that just kept getting mentioned to me. When I researched who he was, (he was) such an honorable soldier and Army pilot.
“We wanted to find the right avenue to honor him. So it was a long process. There were a lot of people involved.”
The noon ceremony featured multiple speakers, including Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, state Rep. Jerome Moon, state Sen. Art Swann and U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett.
Bryant’s family credited Burchett in particular with helping accomplish the dedication.
“The term ‘hero’ is used so much now,” Burchett said at the ceremony. “We label these awful sports stars, they dribble a basketball, throw a football and we call them a hero. They’re overpaid and they’re spoiled brats. ... The heroes in this country wore our country’s uniform.
“That’s who our heroes are,” he said.
Bryant was born in Blount County in 1943 to Mr. and Mrs. John L. Bryant of Maryville. He graduated from Lanier High School and entered the military before the Vietnam War. He left the military for college, but reenlisted and was shipped off to Vietnam.
Bryant was a member of the 334th Armed Helicopter Company, 145th Aviation Battalion and 12th Aviation Brigade in the U.S. Army. As a helicopter pilot, he logged more than 2,000 combat hours.
He had a decorated military career: Bryant was awarded 24 Air Medals, four Purple Hearts, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Bronze Star Medals and two Army Commendation Medals.
“There’s heroes and there’s legends. My uncle was a hero,” said Bryant’s niece, Tamela Godfrey. “A hero is a person that saves lives and does great things. ... My mom and my grandparents would be so proud. And I know he would be, too.”
Bryant was shot down for the sixth and final time while answering a distress call on a foggy and rainy night. He is buried at Four Mile Cemetery.
Bryant’s family members unveiled the road sign at the Saturday ceremony. American Legion Post 13 hosted a cookout to accompany the dedication.
“War has a way of producing, defining and recognizing its heroes. ... The Vietnam War brought us local, poor boy Johnny Bryant,” fellow Purple Heart recipient Ed Shore said.
Among the friends and family members who spoke at the ceremony was Dolores Potter Alexander, Bryant’s fiance at the time of his death.
“Since (The Dragon) is the most dangerous road in the country, it kind of fits him,” Alexander said.
“(His death) was a huge loss, but he was doing what he loved,” Alexander said. “He will always be remembered.”
