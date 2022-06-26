EDITOR’S NOTE: Part one of a two-part retrospective on The Daily Times, as the paper moves operations to 226 Gill St. in Alcoa.
It’s ludicrous, of course, to assign sentience to a building … an inanimate object … but for those on whom The Daily Times has left an indelible imprint, the structure at 307 E. Harper Ave. in downtown Maryville most definitely possesses an awareness built on a legacy that pre-dates its construction.
It’s a shell — quite literally these days — of its former self, and numerous renovations (seven, according to the late Dean Stone) over the decades have transformed it far beyond its original appearance, when its build-out was financed in 1942 by then Times-owner Clyde B. Emert. The in-house press stopped production in 2011 when Jones Media Inc. signed a printing and distribution agreement with the News Sentinel of Knoxville.
The press itself was dismantled a couple of years later, and while CrossFit Pistol Creek has rented part of the massive underbelly of the building in which it is housed, there’s plenty of empty space still, both downstairs and up, that have made The Daily Times building an unwieldy leviathan during a rapidly changing time of news dissemination.
“There’s still space downstairs that’s not rented out, and even upstairs, as things have become more and more computerized and we’ve downsized, we just don’t need this much space,” says Bryan Sandmeier, publisher of The Daily Times. “On top of that, the building is old and in need of repair, and there’s just not much that can be done to save it. I hate to be the guy who’s going to vacate this building, though, because it’s got a long history.
“Everybody in the community knows where The Daily Times is. If you’ve lived here any time at all, you know this location. And while I hate to be the one to cart everything away and look over our shoulders to see it being pushed over, it’s inevitable. It’s going to happen.”
And so, with only a few days left in a building that was purchased earlier this year by Stock Creek Properties (a partnership between Randy Massey and Joe Zappa) for $2.2 million, the time has come to bid 307 E. Harper Ave. goodbye. It seems a simple thing to do — pack up and move a couple of miles away to 226 Gill St. in Alcoa to what locals are familiar with as the Harrison building.
Simple … but not easy. Because while the computers and desks and bound volumes and even the people can physically relocate, the history … the legacy … the tradition of The Daily Times presence in downtown Maryville, for 80 years in the same location, is rooted in a place where ghosts still linger, careers and callings were born and memories will never fade.
“When I think about that building and the various iterations, it’s a building — but it’s also Dean Stone. It’s Anna Irwin. It’s Iva Butler. It’s Adele McKenzie. It’s Fred and Eddie Tipton,” says state Rep. Jerome Moon, who served as president and publisher of The Daily Times from 1984-89. “The sale of the paper (to Persis Corp. in 1989) was very bittersweet, but the sale of the building is kind of that, squared.”
A deep connection to community
For many of us whose lives are so inextricably intertwined with the stucco-clad structure on East Harper, overlooking a lower city parking lot and separated from Greenbelt Lake by a stand of tall conifers, our introductions were inauspicious ones. I grew up in East Tennessee, but Maryville was the town through which my family passed on the way to the Cades Cove. Frank Trexler, known to all as “Buzz” and an editor who first came to The Daily Times after the sale to Persis.
“We were between editions at The (Knoxville) Journal (another Persis paper) on Dec. 18, 1989, when it was announced that Persis Corp. bought a five-day afternoon newspaper in Maryville, The Daily Times,” Trexler recalled recently. “After the announcement, I was printing out notes for a story I had been working on for some time when (Managing Editor Larry) Aldridge approached me at the line printer. ‘We need to send someone over to help run the newsroom until they figure out what to do,’ he said, explaining that the managing editor was part of the Tutt Bradford family, owners of The Daily Times.
“‘We’re sending you and Anna Garber. Have you ever ever been to Maryville?’ ‘On my way to the Smokies,’ I said. Aldridge told me how to get to 307 E. Harper Ave. and the next morning I pulled up to the building and thought, ‘They publish a newspaper here?’ It looked nothing like my previous employers’ facilities. Not only was a newspaper published there, but over time I discovered it had been the chronicler of generations of Blount Countians.”
According to research by Stone, Andrew Jackson Neff and son George are credited with founding The Maryville Times in late 1883, when the “initial building was located at 133 West Main (now Broadway), just west of the present location of the Capitol Theater.” The first issue was printed in January of 1884, and the Neffs continued as publishers until 1890, when the paper was sold to Andrew Goddard and his sons. In 1914, it was sold again to John H. “Doc” Mitchell, a drug store owner and Maryville’s first fire chief, who only held it a year and used it primarily as an organ to promote the political career of U.S. Sen. Luke Lea.
Emert bought it a year later, serving as owner and publisher until 1955, when Bradford purchased it, serving as the owner until its sale to Persis. In 1919, Emert moved the paper to the basement of Proffitt’s Department Store at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Cusick Street, where it remained until moving to 307 E. Harper. While a number of journalists earned belt notches at The Daily Times throughout its history, none is revered more, however, than Stone, a World War II veteran and Maryville College graduate who arrived at the paper a few years later.
Neal Stone, Dean’s son, grew up in the building, and his memories of it are intertwined with those of his father, who by all accounts was a titan of both journalism and the Blount County community.
“Mother passed away when I was 9 years old, so it was just me and dad,” Neal recalls. “He used to say we grew up together, which we did. We would go to church on Sundays, and at the time, The Daily Times was an afternoon paper printed Monday through Friday. So after church, we would go eat at Burger King, and we’d go up to the post office uptown there and empty out the mailbox and bring it down, and he would take it to his office to sort. At the main door was a drop box, where people would drop in everything from bowling scores to newspaper articles or whatever, and my job was to go get them out of that box and bring them to him so he could sort through them.”
It was in the bowels of the building that Neal’s own interests in local history (he’s the president of the Little River Railroad Museum in Townsend), after he discovered the paper’s archives on microfilm and began to explore the history of Blount County. Many of those records are preserved in the elder Stone’s series of books known as “Snapshots of Blount County History,” and one in particular makes his son chuckle to this day.
“One of them shows the newsroom, and it’s the cleanest I’ve ever seen that thing!” he laughs. “Looking at it, you can see the manual typewriters, and those old phones that were always fascinating to me. Dad’s desk was in the center so he could hand out assignments, and it amazed me as a child, the process of putting together the paper.
“The reporters at the time would type out their stories on this cheap, recycled paper, and these desks would be piled high with this paper … right beside ashtrays running over with ashes! Dad never smoked, and he developed throat cancer after he retired probably due to secondhand smoke, but it seemed like everyone else did. There was a white wall in the newsroom, except it wasn’t really white: It was almond-colored from all the smoke.
“I always told Dad it was a wonder there was never a fire!” he added.
Storms, literal and metaphorical
While the caricature of a wild-eyed reporter hunched over a typewriter banging out a story on deadline while chain-smoking Camels has never been a stretch — long-time Life Editor Melanie Tucker remembers Cable, a fellow reporter, setting up a desk fan to keep long-time crime writer Anna Irwin’s smoke from enveloping her desk — when a fire did break out at The Daily Times building in 2008, it wasn’t from cigarettes inside the building.
In 2008, a stack of wooden pallets on the loading dock of the building caught fire and climbed the side of the structure to the second-story window of publisher Max Crotser, who was the only person hospitalized from the incident (for breathing problems, but he was released the same day). In true journalistic fashion, Trexler recalls those old instincts taking over … more concerned with the scoop than the potential for danger.
“When the alarm went off, we in the newsroom weren’t sure if it was another false alarm or the real thing — until they started evacuating the building,” Trexler remembers. “Outside, I began to worry other area media might get something online before we did. I went across the street to Broadway United Methodist Church and tried to log in on their internet but was unable to do so. I thought, ‘This isn’t good. Being beat on even a small story involving The Daily Times would be embarrassing.’
“Firefighters and trucks were scattered around the building, but I managed to sneak in the street-side door, went to my office, and knelt down behind the desk, positioned so I could reach the keyboard. I got a sentence or two written and set it to breaking news. I then went back out the same street-side door and was soon met by a firefighter, but I don’t recall the conversation …”
