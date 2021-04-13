The Kahite community near Vonore donated a $1,000 offering collected at its annual Easter Sunrise Service to the Good Shepherd Center in Madisonville.
Approximately 170 people from many area churches gathered on the patio of the Kahite Pro Shop for service. The service was led by Pastor Jennifer Brown from the Community Church at Tellico Village.
The service was open to the public and a breakfast buffet was provided by the Kahite Grill and Pub. The Community Church at Tellico Village provides support to the event each year with music, service bulletins and promotional materials.
The recipient of the donation, the Good Shepherd Center, offers services to residents of Monroe County who are in need. The center will provide free food, clothing, utility vouchers, household items and transportation. Currently, the center helps around 1,500 people and gives out approximately 30,000 pounds of food per month.
The Good Shepherd Center can be reached by phone at 423-420-8888. Donations may be mailed to the Good Shepherd Center, P.O. Box 353, 5150 U.S. Highway 411 S., Madisonville, TN 37354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.