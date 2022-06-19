Culture and cuisine are naturally compatible. Each of them are elements that are intrinsic to their environs.
Not surprisingly then, the inaugural incarnation of Taste of the Smokies, which took place Saturday under clear, sunny skies at The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend, provided an ideal opportunity to celebrate the sights, smells and sounds of East Tennessee provided by a variety of local vendors.
Naturally, food was at the forefront of the event, which raised funds to benefit the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center. The menu represented a number of prominent local restaurants, including Elvira’s, the Abbey, Peaceful Side Social. It also gave a first review of a new eatery, Fire and Salt. There was also ample opportunity to sample the offerings of several wineries and breweries, among them, Albright Grove Brewing, Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, EZ Stop, and the Boyd Family’s Argentinean wines.
So too, it offered visitors opportunity to explore the grounds and wandering among the various historic buildings that were relocated and rebuilt on the campus. One of them, the Keller Cabin was reassembled inside the center’s gallery and and featured on the national television show “Barnwood Builders.”
Notably too, an old donated outhouse was located along the tasting rail. Wisely, no one chose to utilize it.
Local folk and bluegrass groups preformed music throughout the grounds, entertaining guests as they mingled with people dressed in historical period costumes of the early and mid 1800s. One of them, Gordon M. Sisk III, wandered about in the guise of an early mountain man. Sisk said that as a former educator and current member of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, participating in events like these enabled him to share his knowledge of East Tennessee’s historical legacy.
In addition, craft displays, a silent auction and a concert by country singer Carlene Carter, daughter of the late June Carter Cash, added to the entertainment.
The event was billed as a kick-off to what the Heritage Center leadership envision as an annual community event that will raise awareness for the center’s mission and its commitment to preserve the heritage of the region.
Although the center had held fundraising events in the past, this was the first time that the festivities were integrated into the center’s surroundings. The stated goal was to bring visitors into its environs and integrate it with the structures that dot the Heritage Center campus.
“Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves,” said Executive Bret Lambert, noting that this inaugural event would be a blueprint for future fundraisers. Lambert, who joined the Heritage Center three years ago, said that while covid forced them to shut their doors in 2020, it also offered the staff a chance to reassess their mission, shift their strategies and prepare themselves in order to move forward.
“It was, in effect, year zero,” he said. “It offered an opportunity for us try different things and to create a new vision for what we wanted to do. As a result, Taste of the Smokies has become an immersive event and a blueprint for what these events will be in the future. That’s our goal. We’re not a static museum. That’s not who we are. We want to create a dialogue with the community and to allow for both a fun and educational experience a the same time.”
Board member and restauranteur Mark Oldham echoed those comments. “This is the renaissance of Taste of the Smokies,” he said. “Under Brett’s leadership and that of board chairperson Melody Silverberg, we’ve managed to create an interactive experience that brings life to the village, signify the importance of all it has to offer. This is just the start of what this event will become in the future. I suspect we’ll see the number of vendors and participants grow significantly in years to come.
Branding consultant Tony Stokes added his thoughts about what the event represented, not only for the present, but for the future of the Heritage Center as well. “The goal here is to build equity and rebrand the Smoky Mountain Heritage Center as the cultural center of East Tennessee,” he said. “That in turn, will breathe new life into the city of Townsend itself.”
According to Logan Hull, the center’s Director of Operations, the event was a big success. “It turned out to be a wonderful day,” she said. “The weather was perfect,, the food was delicious and it was a very unique experience overall.”
She said that 350 people attended the event and that the center had reached its goal to raise $100,000 as a result.
That sense of satisfaction was shared by those in attendance as well. Jay Clark, a professor at Maryville College said he was pleased that the Heritage Center is doing its part to preserve the region’s heritage. “It’s important to celebrate the Appalachian culture and heritage,” he said. “The Smoky Mountain Heritage Center does a great job doing just that. Plus, the food was good and the beer was cold.”
