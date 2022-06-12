Largely known as a so-called “progressive bluegrass band,” the Infamous Stringdusters can take credit for being among a new crop of artists and ensembles that have spawned their music from a traditional template and in turn, reaped the rewards that accompany populist appeal.
The band — which currently consists of Andy Hall (dobro) Andy Falco (guitar), Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), and Travis Book (double bass) will appear in concert on the lawn at Dancing Bear Lodge and AppalachianBistro in Townsend on Thursday, July 7.
Hall, Pandolfi and the band’s original guitarist, Chris Eldridge, first met while attending the prestigious Belle College of Music in Boston. They then moved to Nashville and brought Garrett, Book and mandolin player Jesse Cobb into the fold. Eldridge left in 2007 to join the Punch Brothers and Cobb departed four years later, citing physical and mental stress and strain.
Happily, the various shifts in personnel didn’t inhibit their progress. They won three awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2007 — Emerging Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for their first full-length album, Fork in the Road (tying with J.D. Crowe and the New South’s Lefty’s Old Guitar), and Song of the Year for the album’s title cut. In 2011, they were nominated as Entertainer of the Year by the IBMA and also nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Instrumental Performance for their song “Magic No. 9.” The following year, they secured their first Grammy win for Best Bluegrass Album, only to secure another Grammy nomination for their 2021 effort, A Tribute To Bill Monroe.
Their latest album, Toward the Fray, was released this past February. Hall calls it a culmination of a lot of the thoughts and feelings that they were processing while the pandemic was raging, as well as a lot of other things happening in the world. “It was a very weird and bizarre time,” he said. “We were all home and writing a lot of songs because that’s how we sort of deal with stuff as musicians… just wondering about the world and everything.”
Now back on tour, Hall said the band is grateful that they’re still able to make music and be able share it while on tour.
“During the pandemic, we only played one show for a live audience,” Hall said. “We only had one in-person audience in 13 months, and that was for an outside show. But we were able to get together to record the Toward the Fray album. And during that big chunk of time in which we recorded Toward the Fray, we played live streams from venues with no audience. But for us, it was amazing how we were able to reconnect as far as the music was concerned. It was no problem, simply because we’ve been doing it for so long together. It was like those muscles, that muscle memory, just kicked right in, and boom, there we were. In fact, it was, in some ways I think, even fresher and better. Maybe the cobwebs had been knocked off. I felt like we sounded even better than ever.”
At the same time, their more ambitious instincts remain intact.
“We’ve always kind of been trying to sort of sprint forward in a manner of speaking,” he said. “I don’t want to say we’re moving away from bluegrass, but rather that we’re just taking what everything we learned about our traditional bluegrass from the time we’ve spent in Nashville, from playing with some of the bluegrass legends and applying them to our own band. “We’ve always wanted to push things forward. We’ve always been wanting to write our own music and let all the other influences that we have from rock and jam band music and jazz and whatever come through.”
That said, Hall admits that touring isn’t especially easy these days, especially given the aftereffects caused by covid. “It’s just the nature of the difficulty of everything we’re experiencing now, whether it’s the cost of travel, or flights being canceled, or the airlines nor having enough staff to operate effectively,” he said. “It’s a minefield out there still, fraught with peril and challenges. But as far as the fun stuff — the music — it’s a really in a flow, even though the stuff that’s always been hard is a little harder now. But so it goes. We’re not gonna go become accountants or anything. We still love to do it even though it’s challenging. There’s no doubt about that.”
Fortunately, their perseverance seems to pay off.
“People seem to really love it,” Hall said of the new album. “It’s really interesting to see which songs really get the big crowd reaction. There are some really powerful songs on the album and there are also some thoughtful songs that I think work really well. There’s also some of the high energy stuff that really rocks live. Then, when you have the jams, they have a lot of energy as well, and people react to that. We’ve spent a lot of time honing our skills to write stuff that works live. We know that when we record certain songs, those are the ones that are gonna catch fire on stage. It’s a songwriting technique that we’ve learned and developed, one that allows us to pump up a crowd. When we do that on a record, it’s fun to see what happens when you bring it live and excite the crowd.”
