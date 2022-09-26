This week marks another milestone in the history of this newspaper with the retirement of Quentin Darnell Anthony after 46 years of service.
Anthony, who is known by friends and coworkers as “Bean,” (a name given to him by his grandmother, Cleo Woods, because he was a string bean as a young boy) will serve his last day on Friday as The Daily Times multiple media advertising executive. A gathering will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Grandview Pavilion for friends, clients, businesses and others to give him a proper send-off and well wishes into retirement.
Becky Payne, who has been with The Daily Times for 30 years, will assume Anthony’s duties.
Like most who rack up years with the same company, Anthony never expected to be here for almost five decades. This Alcoa native and 1975 graduate of AHS said he can thank the late Paul Bales for that.
After graduating from AHS, Anthony said he went to Louisville, Kentucky, for about six months, but came back home and started hanging out at Alcoa High.
“One day Paul Bales happened to call (Principal) Clint Abbott to see if he knew anybody that needed a job,” Anthony recalled. “I guess Mr. Abbott got tired of me hanging around.”
So Anthony went over to The Daily Times and filled out an application. It wasn’t long before they were making room for him on the staff, in advertising. He started out proofing ads that would appear in the newspaper and also delivering tear sheets of those ads to the businesses that paid for them.
“That’s how we did it back then,” this longtime newspaper ad man said. “Like horse and carriage.”
He admits he had a lot to learn, but added that Bales wasn’t just his manager, but also his mentor. Bales had already been at the newspaper for 20 or so years, Anthony said. He said he caught on to the job and after a few years was promoted to the sales staff. He advanced to major account representative before gaining his latest assignment.
Publisher in 1976 was Tutt Bradford. Over the last 46 years, there have been a few, including Jerome Moon, Gerald Garcia, Max Crotser and Carl Esposito. Current publisher is Bryan Sandmeier.
“Congratulations, Quentin ‘Bean’ Anthony on your well-deserved retirement,” said Sandmeier in a prepared statement. “I’m sure I speak for all of us at The Daily Times when I tell you how grateful we are for your friendship, dedication and unwavering integrity. For 46 years, The Daily Times has been blessed to work with you — we will not be the same without you. Enjoy this time. You’ve earned it.”
team players
Anthony recalls Editor Nancy Cain, daughter of Tutt Bradford. He said working hard was in her DNA.
“If there was a story out there and no one else was available, she would do it herself,” Anthony said. “She was very hands-on.”
He also recalls a time early on that demonstrated just how green he was as a newspaper man. Paul Bales had written Uncle Sam next to an ad. Anthony figured he wanted a picture of the patriotic icon. Turns out, that was the typeface Bales was requesting for that particular ad.
“I was like a lost ball in high weeds at first,” Anthony said. “I just did what they asked me to do until I caught on.”
The names of those long gone from The Daily Times are easily recalled by this longtime employee. Besides Bales, there were Fred and Ed Tipton, who kept the press rolling well past its intended lifespan. Advertising staffers like Gene Hamilton, Steve Duggan, Linda Bible, Howard Yarnell and Raymond Tuck all gave years to this newspaper. Toby Davis, Gall Franklin, Joyce Rowland and Penny Hurst made sure there was a newspaper out the door each day, too.
Phyllis Cable, Iva Butler, Adele McKenzie and Anna Irwin were the newsroom giants. It was a newspaper led by some strong, independent and dedicated women, Anthony said.
The Daily Times went from an afternoon paper to one being published in the mornings. It hit the newsstands only five days a week before the decision was made to start publishing seven days. The press in the basement finally did go silent, so now The Daily Times is printed across the river in Knoxville. All those things have happened during Anthony’s years of service.
Computers have erased the need for a lot of face-to-face business. Ads that were once hand-generated and resembled works of art are being created hundreds of miles from where they are placed on pages. Newspaper staffs have been cut. The Daily Times has a new address after 80 years — all things happening on Anthony’s watch.
The best communicator
It takes a person who likes others to be in this business. Anthony said he has come to know many business owners, managers and employees as he serves this community newspaper. He rarely goes outside his office doors before he has the following conversation.
“Hey Bean, how’s it going?”
“It’s going fine.”
“Are you still at the paper?”
“I’m still there.”
That last line will be changing after this week, but Anthony’s connection to Blount County will remain intact. He lives here and has his entire life except for that brief time in Kentucky. He and his wife, Van, have been married for 43 years. They have three sons, seven grandchildren and also step-grandchildren.
St. Paul AME in Alcoa has been Anthony’s church since he was born.
Fishing is one hobby he hopes to pick back up; spending more time with his grandchildren and working on his honey-do list are in the plans.
When someone achieves such a remarkable milestone, people want to know how they did it, and why. Why didn’t you go to a bigger newspaper or try your hand at a different opportunity? How did you not grow tired of the same thing and the same people?
More than a paycheck
For Anthony, 65, working at The Daily Times provided a job that didn’t tie him to a desk all day. He went into the community daily. He is in the same community as the one he lives in, near also to family should he be needed for anything. He’s never grown tired of meeting new faces and keeping up with old ones. Daily commute time has been a mere 3 miles.
But perhaps just as important is the joy factor; Anthony said his career has been an enjoyable one and you can’t put a price tag on that.
He said he was told as a younger person that there will come a day when he starts reading obituaries, to see if he knows a person listed there and to compare ages with his own.
“I never thought I would do that,” Anthony said. But he does. It’s just one more reminder to retire when you can in order to do more of what makes you happy, Anthony said.
“I will miss people,” he said. “But I will be around.”
