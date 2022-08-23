It’s never too early to instill musical appreciation in young people. The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is offering a Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program to help the young people of Blount County — and the city of Townsend in particular — learn the richness and beauty of mountain music.
The goal of the program is to help preserve the mountain music heritage of the region by offering low cost lessons in fiddle, banjo, guitar, and other instruments indigenous to Appalachia to small groups of students as part of an after-school program.
This is the first time the program has been offered in Blount County. It begins at 4-6 p.m. every Monday after school beginning on Sept. 12 and continues through Nov. 21 (excluding Halloween). The classes will take place at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, 123 Cromwell Dr. Townsend.
Helen White, a guidance counselor at Sparta Elementary School, founded the first JAM program in Alleghany County, North Carolina in the spring of 2000 with help from other local musicians and educators. The goal was to preserve a vital aspect of mountain culture, as well as to share positive activities to underserved youth in the area.
The program’s popularity spread rapidly with assistance from the National Endowment for the Arts, the North Carolina State Arts Council, Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and an initiative known as “The Crooked Road — Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.” Further funding was provided by a number of regional foundations, including the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, the Dana Foundation, Virginia Commission for Arts, the Virginia Foundation for Humanities, the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, the Harris and Frances Block Foundation and the Tides Foundation.The “Junior Appalachian Musicians” was incorporated in 2008 as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax exempt corporation. It currently operates in over 50 locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Cody Bauer, the program’s field office coordinator and the individual responsible for establishing new programs and resourcing existing programs, proposed the idea of a JAM project to Logan Hull, the Heritage Center’s Director of Operations.
“Logan was very excited to hear that JAM was coming to the area and that there was a possibility of a partnership,” Bauer said. “Not long after that, Ian Kirkpatrick was hired as the museum educator, and he reached out to me with interest in moving forward. JAM partners with other organizations/nonprofits who align with our values and mission, and so we are very excited to be partnering with the Smoky Mountain Heritage Center.”
Kirkpatrick echoed that enthusiasm. “The JAM program serves the mission of the Heritage Center to preserve, interpret and share the culture and history of the Southern Appalachian peoples.” He said. “Our goal with this program is to build a community of local musicians that know the history of the instruments in addition to knowing how to play them. The traditional way of learning these music styles is by passing the knowledge down orally from one generation to the next. It is important to preserve that knowledge any way we can so that it is not forgotten. Plus, it’s just really fun.”
In addition to the instrument lessons, dance and vocal instruction as well as string band classes and group enrichment lessons are also provided as a further means of introducing children to additional Appalachian culture and history.
“The JAM program model provides children with opportunities to not only learn traditional music, but to also perform in small and large groups,” Bauer said. “Field trips, visiting artists and an introduction to the rich history of music unique to each local community further supplement program offerings. Each JAM program is encouraged to foster musical traditions by teaching local styles of traditional mountain music and dance. Instructors are also encouraged to teach students to learn music by ear in order to preserve oral traditions as much as possible.”
Bauer said that other teaching methodologies and instructional skills are covered in regional professional development and training sessions that are hosted by JAM and held multiple times per year. He added that JAM also encourages student engagement across programs with regional performance and learning activities throughout the year. The JAM programs operate with an eight students to one teacher ratio. Bauer and Kirkpatrick said that they hope to enroll 20-30 fourth through eighth grade students for the fall semester. No prior musical experience is necessary.
“We expect most of the students will be beginners,” Bauer added. “As the programs grow and students progress programs we’ll be able to offer intermediate and advanced classes. Teachers are often able to accommodate students of various abilities in the same instrument class.”
Kirkpatrick said that the program gives beginners a chance to grow while sharing the learning process with their peers. “For students with no experience or those with a lot of experience, JAM offers a community of likeminded students their own age who can challenge them to learn more,” he said. “Our instructors will meet the needs of the student wherever they are on their musical journey.”
Bauer said JAM’s overall mission is to preserve Appalachian culture through community. “JAM believes that children who are actively engaged in traditional mountain music are more connected and better prepared to strengthen their communities for future generations,” he said. “These three components — music education, preservation of Appalachian culture and community building — are the keys to a positively enriching program for young people.”
Bauer, who began working with the regional JAM community in 2015 as a clogging instructor while in college, said that he enjoyed the program so much that he was inspired to bring it home to his native Tennessee. “I was extremely happy to start a program in Blount County,” he said. “It means a lot to me that I can continue my relationship with the program and provide this service to the community wherever I go.”
Registration for the program will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Children must commit to attendance at all weekly classes. Transportation from school to the JAM site will not be provided. Parents will need to pick up students at 6 p.m. Cost will be kept low. The fees are $8/week for students who receive free or reduced fee lunch at school, and $15/week for students that receive a fully paid lunch.
Students will receive an after-school snack and instructional sessions once a week for this fee. Instruments will be provided on a loan basis for JAM students during the time of their participation in the program. For information, contact Ian Fitzpatrick via email at ikirkpatrick@gsmheritagecenter.org or phone 423-353-2290.
A registration form can be found by going to:
https://fs28.formsite.com/gsmhcevents/msrhs kxfv4/index.html
