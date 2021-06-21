Maryville College students may have a greater appreciation for a good brew after taking the popular Chemistry of Beer class, but they have to be 21 to take the lab-based Introduction to Brewing and create their own ales and stouts.
“Students quickly realize this is not a beer-drinking class; it’s a beer-making class, and it’s a lot of work,” said Nathan Duncan, an associate professor of chemistry. Some Mondays the students start their labwork as early as noon and don’t finish until 10 p.m. “If everything just goes wrong, if Murphy has his way that day, it can be a long day,” he said.
After the brewing day, the students still may not know for weeks if their final product passes the taste test.
Saturday, however, visitors to Hops in the Hills Craft Brew Festival can sample an India Pale Ale and a stout brewed on campus. Next year Duncan hopes to bring some samples of the best recipes his students have developed over the past four years.
Duncan began brewing beer with a friend when they were seniors at Baylor University, a private Baptist university in Waco, Texas, and living off campus, just as craft brewing was preparing to surge in the United States. “Now as a college professor, I felt like it was my duty to pass that on to other college students,” he said.
Liberal arts approach
“We’re not trying to train people for the vocation of beer brewing, but we’re trying to use beer brewing as a conduit for a liberal arts education,” Duncan explained.
“We prepare students to be able to approach any subject from a variety of disciplines,” he said, giving them a big picture perspective.
“Every aspect of human history from religion, economics, agriculture, literature, laws, taxes all came out of beer or closely related to it, so it’s a true liberal arts subject,” Duncan said.
He can easily explain that when people were growing grains and eating meat in the early days of agriculture, they weren’t getting micronutrients that the fermentation can produce, and the brewing process provided a safe way to drink water during the Middle Ages.
Before Prohibition, most farmers also had small breweries, he notes, and that by replenishing electrolytes, a beer with a low alcohol content, “essentially does the same job as Gatorade when you’re out working in the fields.”
Of course Duncan also can explain the chemical changes in every step of the brewing process.
Despite its long history, there’s still plenty to learn about beer. For his senior thesis at Maryville College, student David Clark of Kingston is studying how yeast changes terpenes during the fermentation process.
Experimentation
“I give students a lot of leeway when it comes to making their own beer recipes,” Duncan said, although he tries to help them avoid some of the early mistakes he made.
“There’s always a tendency to try to overcomplicate the recipe and add too many flavors,” he said.
The saddest failure on campus was perhaps a cinnamon roll stout. When students bottled it after two weeks of fermentation, he said, ““It was perfect, smelled exactly like a cinnamon roll.” Later, however, the flavor was gone, he said, likely because the yeast metabolized the essential oils from the cinnamon and vanilla.
This Saturday
The first brewing Duncan did on the Maryville College campus for a demonstration a few years ago was a stout, and that’s one of the brews the college’s booth will offer at Hops in the Hills on Saturday. The IPA it will offer is a nod to the college’s study abroad programs, with hops imported from New Zealand.
Dave Unger, an associate professor of biology, had a group of MC students there a few years ago when Duncan was reading about the growing hops industry there, and he arranged for his colleague to bring some back.
“I really kind of fell in love with how the hops that are grown in New Zealand because of their climate being different just come out so different than the American-grown hops,” said Duncan, who now orders New Zealand hops from an Oregon distributor.
Duncan said the festival weekend is not just about beer drinking. “It’s about learning about beer too,” from brewers excited to tell about what makes their beer special.
For those who want to brew at home, he advises not to be discouraged. “Your first batch is going to be garbage, most likely.” His was.
Brewing relies on many factors, and people who buy a kit online don’t know how fresh the ingredients may be, for example.
His best advice is to go help someone brew one day, such as while being a member of Blount County Home Brewers, or take a weekend class in brewing.
For those who just want to enjoy a brew, he notes that most domestic beers — Bud, Miller, Coors — are lagers meant to be served very cold. Ales should be served a bit warmer, such as 50-60 degrees Fahrenheit. “You get more of the hops, you get more of the subtle complexities,” he explained.
