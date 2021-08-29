Matthew Warriner didn’t always dream of running a 100-mile race.
“When I was like 13 years old, I was 100% sure I was going to be playing in Major League Baseball one day,” Warriner said. “And then five years later, I would have told you I’m going to be running in the Olympics someday in the one-mile race. So really, I get single-track minded on what I’m doing.”
A dedicated runner, Warriner, who ran track and cross country for Maryville High School before competing collegiately at East Tennessee State University, had known about such a race. So when the passion and opportunity arrived, so did the dream.
“I moved out to Colorado a few years ago and fell in love with the trails and mountains out here,” Warriner said, “and I was like, ‘What’s the next big adventure to do?’ And a 100-mile race in one of the highest towns around seemed like the natural progression in my mind.”
Warriner recently conquered that adventure, completing the Leadville Trail 100 Run, an exhaustive and taxing race in Leadville, Colorado. During the race, which took place Aug. 21-22, runners traversed 100 miles of high elevations and long trails, with only a minority of participants actually finishing.
“There’s a lot of people that attempt it, and a little under half usually finish it,” Warriner said. “Some people are out here being really competitive, and some people are just looking to make it to the finish line before the race officials tell them they’ve got to get off the course for safety reasons.
“It takes more than just someone really wanting to do the race to finish it. It takes an army.”
Warriner’s army included his father, Mark, his mother, girlfriend and two key friends, former University of Tennessee runner Wesley Robinson and marathoner Charles Remillard. His sister even flew in from Atlanta to help.
Robinson and Remillard were Warriner’s pacers, entering the race at certain points to run with him and keep him on track, and his family acted as his crew, giving him needed materials, such as clothes or even a head lamp, at aid stations.
“They started at 4 (a.m.),” Mark Warriner said. “So the first two to two-and-a-half hours are totally pitch black.”
Warriner finished in 24 hours and 32 minutes, ending in 60th place. He qualified for the race in 2019; the other way to enter is via a lottery.
Along with the years-long training the race requires, staying healthy during it is also a stressor.
“Some people even say it’s basically an eating exercise with running thrown in,” Mark Warriner said. “He consumed I think over 9,000 calories during the race. ... You’re always paying attention to hydration, salt tablets and all that good stuff. There’s a science behind it.”
Warriner said his favorite part was when he didn’t even remember that he was racing because he was talking with his pacers, as well as other runners; it helped him through the tough parts, such as physical pain or exhaustion.
“When the going got rough, it was trying to find a way to not focus on it,” Warriner said. “So thankfully I don’t have too many memories of just being out there suffering the whole time.”
He felt accomplished when there were just a few miles remaining; once he crossed the finish line, it was pure relief.
And it surely was a relief too for Mark Warriner, whose son told him that he took just a four-minute nap during the race.
“You just want your kid to have fun, to enjoy what he’s doing,” Mark Warriner said. “And they’ve got to love what they’re doing to put this much time into it.”
“You put a lot of faith that he’s trained through this stuff,” he added. “And that you know the difference and he knows the difference between just being worn out tired and what’s dangerous. ... They run to exhaustion.”
And despite running to exhaustion in a hugely impressive physical feat, Warriner isn’t interested in praise.
“Just like with anything, there’s a spectrum of what type of people do it,” Warriner said. “Artists have their own group of people where we might (see) art and think, ‘Oh, this is an awesome painting,’ but the real artists know what real art is, just like in running. I went out and I spent long days in the mountains and liked to hike bigger mountains around town, but there’s also that group of elites that are out there doing workouts and doing specific type of training to compete for wins in these races.
“So I don’t like to think of myself as one of the best at this game, at 100-mile races. I more or less just did what’s fun for me and spent a lot of time outside, spent time on trails and explored the area.”
Warriner doesn’t know if he’ll run the Leadville 100 again, as there are similar races available. He enjoyed it, though; his joy stems from adventures, such as car rides with his father or biking excursions through nature’s beauty.
Will running forever be a part of his life?
“As long as it keeps feeling like an adventure, yeah,” Warriner said.
