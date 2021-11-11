Get ready for visions of sugar plums, a mouse king and a sparkling snow scene, as The Appalachian Ballet Company proudly announces its 50th Anniversary of “The Nutcracker.”
The lavish production will be presented on Dec. 4 and 5 at The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Dec. 10 and 11 at The Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville. The evening performances are accompanied with live music by The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. The company will also perform for East Tennessee area school children in a morning matinee on Dec 3.
The beloved ballet tells the story of a little girl named Clara who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. She encounters the frightful Mouse King before embarking on a wondrous journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. Annamae Sterling will dance the role of Clara. Young and old alike will experience the many special effects, including the Christmas tree that “grows” and the “snow” falling during the snow scene.
Ticket prices for The Nutcracker start at $20 and can be purchased by visiting appalachianballet.org. The ballet company is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works.
Under the artistic direction of Amy Morton Vaughn for the past 25 years, the company continues to strive for artistic excellence and collaborations with other local artists. The Sugarplum Fairy will be danced by seasoned professional, Kylie Morton Berry, and guest artist James La Russa will dance role of Drosselmeyer. The ballet company welcomes the opportunity to be onstage once again and the theaters will have a mask policy.
Tickets on sale now at appalachianballet.org. For additional information call 865-982-8463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.