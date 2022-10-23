Principal Heather Byrd is a strong believer in creating a positive culture and building relationships, and her office at Prospect Elementary School reflects that.
While inspirational sayings fill the room, three are prominently framed on the wall Byrd faces from her desk.
On the left, “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world,” from Malala Yousafzzai, the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize, at 17.
In the center, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,” from author Maya Angelou.
And on the right, a quote from E.B. White’s book “Charlotte’s Web,” when Wilbur the pig asks why Charlotte has done so much for him when he has not done anything for her, and the spider replies, “You have been my friend ... That in itself is a tremendous thing.”
“I don’t think I ever get tired of reading that book,” said Byrd, who taught second grade at Prospect before moving into administration.
Tucked along the same wall, behind where the door opens, are charts with the names of the nearly 400 students, with marks beside each. At the beginning of the year, Byrd and her staff review those names to ensure every child is connected with at least one adult in the building, and they revisit it throughout the year. “We know the power of that in their success,” the principal said.
A bookcase shows her commitment to continuing to learn herself. The most recent book that resonated with her, Byrd said, was Brené Brown’s “Dare to Lead.”
Within reach of Byrd’s desk is a board where she can tuck notes and other reminders of the positive things happening, and file them away at the end of each school year.
She still has photos and drawings on display from students she worked with as assistant principal at Eagleton Elementary School, before stepping in at Prospect in January 2019. Below the three quotes on the wall facing her desk is artwork from a Prospect student who died in a house fire this January, a gift from his family when the school held a memorial.
Photos of Byrd’s family are in several locations, but behind her desk is a large portrait of the mother drawn by her then kindergarten daughter. Now in second grade, Byrd said, “She lives here with me a lot of afternoons.” A Lady Vols and coach Pat Summit collage was a gift from Byrd’s father.
Gifts are scattered throughout the room, including a heart from one of the school’s church sponsors.
Sitting on the floor, waiting to be hung in the teachers work room, is a painting by art teacher Trudy Woods of the house from the movie “Up,” the theme for Prospect’s staff this year. The display will include hearts on which the teachers wrote things that lift them up or that they can do to lift each other up.
On her name tag Byrd wears one of the Prospect badges she made from bottle caps this year for the staff, to go with the “Up” theme, and a pin of the movie’s house, which was a gift to her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.