The Class of 2021 will have a prom, but with COVID-19 precautions.
The pandemic last year led all local public high schools to cancel prom plans, but this year all have scheduled an event with modifications.
Alcoa High School is embracing the situation with a “masquerade” theme, which Principal Caleb Tipton credited to the creativity of teacher Christy Daugherty.
Along with their ticket for the Saturday, April 24, event in the high school commons, students will receive a black mask to decorate, and Tipton said they can compete for the best design.
AHS also pushed the date back by two weeks to monitor case numbers and take advantage of increased vaccinations.
All people ages 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Blount County. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 16 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for ages 18 and up.
Maryville outside
Maryville High School’s prom is scheduled for Friday, April 23, at the Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm in Knoxville, which Principal Heather Hilton said will include an outdoor component.
“There are a reduced number of tickets due to venue restrictions and at this time no outside guests are permitted,” Hilton emailed The Daily Times.
BCS at Hilton
Blount County Schools will require masks as part of the safety protocols for proms at the Airport Hilton.
Heritage High School’s event is scheduled for Saturday, April 10, and William Blount High School two weeks later, April 24.
Other safety protocols will include temperature checks, social distancing, multiple dance floors and multiple food stations with safety protocols for serving, according to Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
Graduation ceremonies currently are scheduled for Alcoa High School on May 7, the Samuel Everett School of Innovation on May 11, Maryville and William Blount on May 14, and Heritage on May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.