Standing at a podium and speaking to the crowd of a few dozen, Doug Overbey, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, joked that scheduling miscommunications once with Judge Robert Headrick that left him standing in inclement weather.
But this time, Overbey noted, he was at the Maryville Greenbelt Pavilion for the proper reason.
“It’s good to be here at the right time and on the right occasion,” Overbey said.
Haven House, a domestic violence services center in Maryville, hosted a car parade for domestic violence awareness Tuesday. The event, which began at 6 p.m., was held in lieu of the organization’s traditional candlelight vigil.
Overbey and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell were among the officials who attended the event. They both spoke to the crowd following the parade, with Mitchell issuing a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“(I) ask all Blount County citizens to join me,” Mitchell said while issuing the proclamation, “in supporting victims, getting involved with advocacy agencies and doing our part to end domestic violence in our community.”
The vehicles taking part in the parade lined up in the Pavilion’s parking lot and were adorned with domestic violence awareness-focused signs given out before the parade. At 6 p.m., the vehicles embarked on a route that took them up Church Street to Hall Avenue and eventually back to Church Street and to the Pavilion.
After the parade, Haven House Executive Director Melina Politte took the podium to thank attendees and express enthusiasm for the turnout, saying the organization didn’t think it would be able to host an event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was an awing experience to go through our city escorted by our law enforcement, who see this stuff every day,” Politte said. “And to parade through and the people that stopped and the people that you could tell it was meaningful for them, that were waving but you knew it was something for them.”
In introducing Overbey, Politte cited him as a “longtime supporter of our cause” who has changed domestic violence in Tennessee. And Overbey, likewise, praised Haven House and its staff for the impact it makes in Blount County.
“You make our community better,” said Overbey, a Maryville resident whose office is in Knoxville. “I don’t know what we would do without you being here.”
Overbey shared statistics on domestic violence, including that one in four women and nearly one in 10 men experience it in their lifetimes. When guns are added to the situation, Overbey said, it becomes particularly lethal, as approximately U.S. 600 women are shot to death by an intimate partner each year, approximately one every 14 hours.
“But you shouldn’t think that this issue is confined to the four walls of the home,” Overbey said. “The impact of domestic violence offenders with firearms ripples far and wide into the community.”
Between 1996 and 2010, 116 law enforcement officers nationally were killed responding to domestic disturbance calls, Overbey said, and in more than half of all mass shootings, the shooter killed an intimate partner.
During his time at the podium, Mitchell recalled when Haven House was “just an idea and just a dream,” and how it grew out of necessity into what it is today.
“If you’ve never had the opportunity to see the look on some of these people’s faces and these children’s faces, then you don’t know what terror really looks like on some people’s faces,” Mitchell said. “For people in that situation to not have somewhere to turn and not to have anyone to turn to, that’s just not the world we live in. That can’t be the way it is.
“And I’m just very thankful, and I think we’re very blessed, to have our Haven House and the staff and the volunteers and everyone that works so hard to make that a successful place for people to be protected and to live their life without terror on their face, whether it’s the women or the children.”
