For the past 157 years, The Salvation Army has made it their mission to care for the poor, hungry an destitute. The Maryville chapter continues that quest, and despite the economic challenges of the past two years, they’ve still managed to succeed,
According to statistic supplied by Ron Day, Development Director of The Salvation Army’s Knoxville Area Command, the Maryville chapter served 841 people in 2021, and that number grew by almost 50% in 2022 to to a total of 1,202 people.
“We had no trouble this past year,” Day said when asked how economic uncertainty might have affected the Army’s operations. “People showed up without a doubt. They really stepped forward.” Day also credited local and county governments, as well as various local business organizations for their support, particularly during COVID-19, but also well beyond.
As a result, the Salvation Army’s Blount County operations maintained grocery deliveries to 78 families and individuals in 2022, doubling the number served in 2021.
Other stats Day quoted were not as dramatically different, although they still reflected that fact that there is an ongoing consistency as far as services are concerned. Housing assistance was provided to 787 individuals in 2021 and 752 people in 2022. The increase in emergency assistance, which includes free groceries, fuel cards and rental assistance, climbed from 38 people in 2021 to 45 individuals over the past year.
“The Salvation Army Maryville is committed to love beyond hardships,” Lt. Andrew Lewis of the Salvation Army Maryville said via email. “With new approaches being taken in 2023, we are excited to see what the future holds. However, with the need of our services increasing, we need the support of the Blount County area even more in these days.”
He also said that the annual Red Kettle Campaign will continue through the holidays in order to solicit contributions.
The funds that are collected support several ongoing initiatives. The Relatives Raising Kids Campaign offers monthly field trips and events for children ages 6 to 12, allowing both respite for relative caregivers and added recreation for the kids. In addition, every summer, The Salvation Army sends children to its camp in Burkesville, Kentucky for a week of fun and challenge at a Christian camp.
Free meals are offered every Friday at Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway, Anyone in need is welcome to attend.
In addition, the “Gas-For-Go-Getters” initiative provides gasoline vouchers to job seekers to enable them to get to interviews, job fairs and a new place of employment prior to receiving their first paycheck. Recipients can also meet with a case worker and have an opportunity to take a personalized job interview class that coaches them on how to best present themselves to potential employers.
Current programs taking place during the holiday season include Christmas assistance to children from low income families or those that have faced a recent financial challenge. Parents and guardians can register early to receive clothes and toys for children, aged up to 17. The Silver Bells initiative Christmas assistance is provided to seniors and vulnerable adults with low income. This year, it’s estimated that the Salvation Army Maryville will provide Christmas gifts to over 450 children and vulnerable adults.
That said, the organization continues to look for support from the local community.
“We still need the help of all those in the Blount County area to maintain our level of service to those neighbors experiencing homelessness and to meet the increasing need in the coming year,” Lt. Lewis said. “The Salvation Army Maryville is still committed to ‘Doing the Most Good.’”
The Salvation Army Maryville Corps can be reached by phone at (865) 983-7135 or at their website, salvationarmymaryville.org.
