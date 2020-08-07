Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at the Walmart locations in Alcoa and Maryville Aug. 7-9.
For the new school year, supplies remain critical to children’s success. In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve, the agency said in a press release.
This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Blount County is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmarts across the country. When shoppers visit Walmart Aug. 7-9, they can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.
“This year has been a challenge for families in Blount County. Many parents will be making the tough choice between purchasing school supplies, groceries or paying utility bills,” said SA Capt. Kati Chase. “Due to COVID-19, we anticipate a significant increase in need, and we are happy to help get these school supplies to the children who will need them most.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided more than 65 million meals through a combination of prepared meals and food boxes, 1.45 million nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to more than 778,000 people, in addition to the financial assistance, hygiene kits and youth programs the organization provides in almost every ZIP code in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.