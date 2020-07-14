The Summit, East Tennessee's first virtual commerce and trade show, will take place Aug. 13.
The event will feature speakers, seminars, vendor booths and professional networking virtually at thesummit2020.com.
Speakers Jessica Stollings-Holder and Mike Schaeffer are headlining. Stollings-Holder is a national speaker, author and president of ReGenerations, a company that empowers leaders to bridge and benefit from generational gaps in the workplace. Schaeffer is a marketing speaker and author (and a survivor of the coronavirus) who will take your sales and marketing team through a motivating and actionable process that will "lift spirits, dispense hope, and provide new direction in desperate times."
Tickets for two attendees are $250, but the online code blountsummit2020 can be applied for a $100 discount.
