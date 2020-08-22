Blount County Commissioner Rick Carver has battled failing kidneys for nearly three decades. He leaves for Atlanta today for a transplant Wednesday and what he prays is a new life devoid of physical pain and mental uncertainty.
Carver’s five-year wait for a donated kidney ended when Alcoa Police Officer and friend Joey Beasley volunteered to donate one of his kidneys. When Beasley and Carver recently learned they were not a blood match, Beasley volunteered to give up one of his kidneys anyway — to another, unknown patient whose life depended on a transplant.
That selfless act, a kidney paired donation also called a kidney exchange, means Beasley will save a stranger’s life while another stranger saves Carver’s.
“It was shocking when he first offered,” Carver, 63, said of Beasley, whose connection to the county commissioner was forged through his wife, Lauren Beasley, the niece of Carver’s best friend, Larry Boardman of Atlanta.
Carver, a six-generation Blount Countian, befriended Boardman when they attended Maryville High School in the 1970s. Carver will stay with Boardman beginning today as he awaits his Wednesday surgery at Emory Transplant Center.
A career respiratory therapist, mostly for Blount Memorial Hospital, Carver spent some of his earlier professional years at Egleston Children’s Hospital at Emory Medical Center in Atlanta.
“I’ve been keeping the faith,” said Carver, who has nearly a decade on the County Commission. “Patients I meet give me strength. Every time I feel, ‘Oh my God there’s another challenge to overcome,’ I meet a patient that lets me know what they’re going through and that I can do this.”
For Joey Beasley, a former licensed practical nurse at Blount Memorial who changed careers and became an Alcoa police officer six years ago, the decision to help Carver was simply the right thing to do.
“When I found out he needed a kidney, I said let’s try. I had to go down to Emory and have a bunch of lab work done. We were not an exact match, but if I donated anyway, that would guarantee that Rick was put at the top of the list,” the 42-year-old Beasley said.
“Emotionally I’m good with it,” he said. “Otherwise I don’t think I would have offered. I really didn’t have to think about it, my mind was made up that I wanted to help.”
Beasley and his wife, Lauren, have a 13-month-old daughter, Ellie Kate Beasley.
“I think it’s awesome, completely selfless,” Lauren said of her husband.
Carver was running virtually every day for weekend 10Ks and half-marathons when in the early 1990s he experienced back pain. It was an undiagnosed blood clot in the renal vein, and it ultimately reduced his kidney function to 10%.
“You need to be greater than 60%,” Carver said.
Media affairs officials at Emory Healthcare and Emory University did not respond to a half-dozen phone calls and emails seeking information on the kidney transplant and donation process.
Every day in the United States, 22 people die waiting for transplants, according to the nonprofit MatchingDonors.
About 650,000 Americans face end-stage renal disease, according to the National Foundation for Transplants. Nearly half-a-million U.S. patients are undergoing dialysis, which, other than transplants, is the only way to survive kidney failure.
Carver had two immediate choices: get a transplant or start dialysis.
About 92,300 Americans await kidney transplants, said Anne Paschke, spokeswoman for the United Network for Organ Sharing, which has a federal contract as the nation’s transplant center.
“In general, living donor transplants tend to last a little longer than those from deceased donors,” Paschke said. “That’s because you have to have medical screenings to be approved as a donor. And there’s very little time that the kidney spends outside the body.”
Carver described waiting for a new kidney as an “emotional roller coaster ride” and Joey Beasley as a soft-spoken “blessing.”
“His automatic response was to offer it. He’s very giving. He had no second thoughts about it,” Carver said.
Paschke said the recovery time for patients who participate in kidney transplants is four to six weeks.
“It’s an amazing gift,” she said. “Almost 7,000 people got kidney transplants last year because of living donors. It is so important for everybody to register to be a donor. A lot of times when somebody becomes a donor, it’s due to a sudden, unexpected event. It’s much easier for the family if they don’t have to decide for you. It helps when families in grief don’t have to make that decision.”
