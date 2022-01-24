It’s a question that’s been asked for more than a year and will likely continue for another six months: What are they doing at Cornerstone Square?
Cornerstone Square Shopping Center — known to long-time locals as the location of the former Winn-Dixie grocery store, which was absorbed by Food City before that chain leapfrogged first to the KARM Store on West Broadway, then across the highway to its present location — seems to be a mess these days. The parking lot, and the surrounding roads, are a byzantine mess of traffic cones and barrels, heavy equipment and workers, all of it contributing to traffic congestion that makes waiting through cycles at the light on West Broadway and Foothills Malls Drive/Montgomery Lane seem interminable.
But while the wait may seem frustrating, said Brian Boone — director of Engineering and Public Works for the City of Maryville — in the end, it will be worth it.
“What’s being reconstructed has a pretty big footprint, but everything is about through-movement,” Boone said. “By the time it’s built, everybody will say, ‘OK, I see what you did there. It makes sense.’”
The problem, he added, is the time it’s taking to complete the construction. The $3.8 million project — carried out by contractors for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) — began in December 2020, Boone said. But while the work has continued for more than a year, the completion date from the beginning has been June 2022.
“What stirs a lot of question is that it’s been going on for over a year, and it doesn’t seem to be one of those projects that’s in a lot of hurry, but it’s always been scheduled to be completed on or before June 30, 2022,” Boone said. “It’s all road work, and it’s a TDOT project that managed by TDOT, and TDOT contractors are doing the work. We’re not trying to speak for the status of that work, but with it still being six months out from completion, our impression is that it’s on schedule.
“It’s just the way the project has been phased out. They give themselves a lot of time to do the different sequencing, and they’re going to roll into this spring and summer doing asphalt and concrete finishing. It’s just been going on for so long, right there on full display in the middle of town, but there’s nothing wrong.”
Improvements to the West Broadway corridor began as discussions about a decade ago, Boone added, with planners looking at how best to accommodate an inevitable uptick in traffic as Blount County’s growth shifted westward. After the new Kroger Marketplace was built on the site of the former Foothills Cinema, TDOT was brought into the conversation to discuss how to tie in the planned widening of Alcoa Highway from Hall Road all the way to Knoxville.
“Out of that conversation, we said, ‘Let’s do something along 129, really from the mall all the way back to 411, to make this work,” Boone said. “The projects we did in 2017 and 2018 involved widening 129 in front of the mall, and that was phase one. Now, we’re in phase two to really get that all tied together.”
In 2019, the city approved $1.2 million to build out a new intersection on West Broadway (officially known as U.S. Highway 411) at the Montevista Baptist Church entrance, the majority of which was offset by Food City, since the improvement would make access to the new location easier. No sooner was that project completed, however, than the TDOT project around Foothills Mall Drive and West Broadway begun — but while the work seems centered on that intersection, Boone said, all of it ties in to the improving the flow of traffic from 129 onto 411.
“Right now, it’s a bottleneck,” Boone said. “If you’ve come from Knoxville and the airport down 129, everybody knows you drop a lane at the mall, and that the left lane is the only through-lane. So where do you start jockeying for that? Home Depot? Krystal? Alcoa? That’s the mindset, because in peak afternoon traffic, you’ve got congestion you wish you could do something about.
“This project, No. 1, is going to add capacity in the through-movements. When you add that second lane, or that third lane, there won’t be that backup and that jockeying for that through-lane. And the second thing is, we’re adding capacity on the side streets.”
Montgomery Lane, he added, will be widened to five lanes: two separate left-turn lanes, two through-lanes and one exclusive right-turn lane. Additional improvements will be made on the other side of 411 at Foothills Mall Drive. It all ties together — the widening of side streets and the main thoroughfare — which makes the current construction seem like an undertaking that involves so much more than just roadwork.
“It’s all because at peak times, there’s not enough capacity,” Boone said. “Here’s the thing: When you add capacity on the side streets, such as more lanes and more options, you can service those cars with your traffic signal in a less amount of time. And when you use less time on the side streets, it gives you more green time on the through streets.
“If you can add 10 seconds every light cycle, you’re going to move a lot more cars and not have this backup or congestion over time. Take that Montgomery Lane widening at the Cornerstone Square parking lot: When you get that five-lane approach, everybody gets a chance to go, and you’re not backed up to Old Niles Ferry waiting for two or three (light) cycles to go. It’s going to be a lot more efficient.”
