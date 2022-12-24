Mariah Lopez expected she would have to work on Christmas this year.
“I haven’t had a holiday off in I couldn’t tell you how long,” she told The Daily Times. “Honestly, I have an eight-year-old, so it can be difficult, but the people I work with are my second family these days, so I’m still with family on the holidays.”
The people Lopez works with are the men and women of the Maryville Police Department. Thousands of people around Blount County will gather to celebrate the holiday season this year, but MPD officers and other first responders across the county will still be hard at work keeping the community safe.
Working through the holidays is something you get used to, Lopez said. She spent a year working at the Blount County Correctional Facility and is now in her first year as an officer with MPD. Spending time away from family, she said, just comes with the job. Though she had to prove herself as an officer, she now feels accepted as part of the MPD family.
“I’m very passionate about being there for the people that need us,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas or my son’s birthday, there’s still people who need us and need our help.”
While many first response groups across the county allow their employees the opportunity to take time off for the holidays, newer recruits often don’t have that luxury until they prove themselves. Captain Steven Owen, on the other hand, has served with the Alcoa Fire Department for 20 years. He tries to do what he can to make the holidays enjoyable for the men and women who serve with him.
“We try to get together for dinner as a shift,” he said. “For the last couple of years I’ve cooked steaks. I know other people do different things, but we try to get together and enjoy the holidays.”
That means inviting firefighters’ families to come by the fire hall to celebrate. Christmas at AFD can be like any other day, he said, and being away from family is an inconvenience. He wants his coworkers to feel like they are part of something special.
“For us, being a small department, we go through the highs and lows with all the families, from childbirth to going to school to graduating all the way to them going off to start their own lives,” he said. “I know in the past as kids are growing up, they would come back and say ‘I remember the times we’d go by the fire hall on the holidays.’”
Owen practices what he preaches. His children are older, so he deliberately chose not to take time off this Christmas so that someone with younger children could spend the time with their family.
Not every first responder in Blount County will be required to be on the job this Christmas. For the men and women of the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department, being on the job means being on call 24/7. Members carry a radio with them and respond to emergencies as needed. That means they’ll be able to spend the day with their loved ones unless called upon for aid.
Who responds to an incident depends on the nature of the call, according to Townsend Fire Chief Don Stallions.
“If it’s a house fire or a very critical medical call it’s kind of an all hands situation,” he said. “If it’s something specific like a swift water rescue then it will be those guys who respond.”
While failed attempts to keep warm in the colder months can lead to more fires, Stallions said the holidays are often a case of business as usual. What inspires him is his firefighters’ dedication to serving their community.
“These are people we go to church with, that we see at the grocery store,” he said. “These are our neighbors. In a time when the nation seems to be so divided, it’s a beautiful thing to see people come together to help their neighbors.”
For the first responders that must work on the holidays, celebrating with family and friends often falls to another day. Lopez, for example, will celebrate with her son Christmas morning before donning her uniform to work through the night. She knows she will be making a difference serving her community, and will celebrate more with her son at a later date.
“I’m not necessarily looking forward to it, but I know I’ll be with family,” she said. “And we’ll make up for it.”
