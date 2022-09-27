It’s been four years since the Village Quilters had the opportunity to visually let everybody else know they’ve got talent.
This quilting guild that has grown over the past 25 years to include 300 members of varying skills levels, was unable to hold its biennial quilt show in 2020 due to the pandemic. So on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 these quilters are more than ready to showcase what they’ve been up to these days.
Robin Baus is serving as quilt show chairperson. The two-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village, Loudon County. Free shuttles will operate from the Berkshire Hathaway office at 100 Chota Road. Admission is $6.
The show will feature 150 quilts on display, many of them national award winners, Baus said. She has been a member of Village Quilters for four years; publicity spokesperson Jane Salmon has been quilting off and on for 40 years and joined this guild in 2005.
And while they are headquartered in Tellico Village, these artists do not all reside there. They are called simply Village Quilters.
“Forty percent of our members are not residents of Tellico Village,” Baus said. There are both men and women who attend the meetings, held on the second Friday of each month at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church.
But as both women will explain, Village Quilters is more than a place where quilters gather and admire each other’s handiwork. Salmon said education is the No. 1 goal, so national and local quilters are brought in to host classes and make presentations. “We are always looking for inspiration,” she said.
Second and just as important is the community service aspect of the group. One part of that is the Quilts of Valor they provide for area veterans. The other is making and giving away quilts to lots of nonprofits — 24 to be exact. That includes Isaiah 117 House, hospice providers and an adult day center in Loudon.
At 3 p.m. on Friday, that community servitude will be front and center at the quilt show when the Village Quilters’ 8,00th quilt will be donated.
These two are amazed at the distances quilters will travel to join a guild. They have members from Kingston, the Blount County area, Chattanooga and near the Georgia state line. Tools of the trade are plentiful.
“We are so fortunate that we live in East Tennessee where there are so many quilt shops,” Salmon said. “People are envious because we have so many quilt shops. For some people, it was the guild that brought them here.”
Baus said she continues to improve her quilting talents as she works alongside others, a benefit of being in a guild. The group holds show-and-tells at their meetings to share projects.
Other fun aspects of the upcoming quilt show include a fashion show and boutique that will feature close to 1,600 handmade items for sale. There will be a silent auction, a chance to win a quilt and a bed-turning event that will explain the history of quilts. Vendors that include a knife sharpener and thread vendor are scheduled to be here along with food trucks.
“We do this show to demonstrate what all the guild does in the community,” Salmon said. “This is also what supports the guild, to bring in national speakers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.