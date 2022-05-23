Infrastructure improvements by the city of Maryville are nearly complete as officials are waiting for Amazon to announce when it will begin construction in the area known as Laurel Branch Park.
Last year, Maryville City Council approved $3.1 million to spend on roadways and land grading within Laurel Branch, an 80-acre industrial hot spot at the intersection of US Highway 321 and Robert C. Jackson Drive, near Big Springs Road.
City Manager Greg McClain emphasized that improvements were planned and carried out despite Amazon. Improving the land, McClain said, was an effort to make city-owned land more attractive to potential buyers.
“All these projects were planned before Amazon came to town,” McClain said in an April email to The Daily Times. “Our agreement with (Amazon) was a coordination for timing with our projects and their building schedule.”
Amazon purchased a 45-acre portion of Laurel Branch for $6.5 million last August to build a third warehouse in the county. Two other sections of the park have also been sold for pending development.
This Amazon facility will be a fulfillment center to fill trucks with packages that send directly to homes.
Since Blount County’s first and largest Amazon warehouse in Alcoa — known as Project Pearl — delayed opening for business by a year, McClain said the city was able to easily to stay ahead of Amazon’s schedule.
“We’re way ahead of (Amazon),” McClain said, and added that by the time the corporation does break ground on the third warehouse, the city will have finished all the infrastructure improvements.
In a Laurel Branch construction update during an April Maryville City Council work session, McClain said the improvements are costing more than what was budgeted because ground the city is grading is made of rock.
He further explained to The Daily Times yesterday that the grading increased cost by about $200,000, but the city will still stay close within the approved $3.1 million by prioritizing and postponing projects.
To install a signal light at the intersection of Big Springs Road and Robert C. Jackson drive, the city would have paid a little under $400,000 in a recent bid. McClain said instead of accepting the bid, the city purchased equipment to complete the work and is waiting for costs to lower and other construction in the area to complete.
Overall, McClain said the cost may fluctuate by several hundred-thousand dollars.
Public Services Director Angie Luckie emailed The Daily Times a list of all projects happening in the Laurel Branch area.
Big Springs is widening and adding a right turn lane from the new bridge overtop Laurel Branch bridge to the intersection at Robert C. Jackson, where a signal light will also be installed.
The new bridge is complete, McClain said, but isn’t open yet because the connecting road isn’t complete.
To help traffic flow in the area, Luckie said the city also initiated a project to connect US 321 and Big Springs with a new road.
On the west side of Robert C. Jackson, land is being graded, a detention pond for runoff will be created and sewer lines will be extended to two parcels on the northeast and southwest corner of Big Springs and Robert C. Jackson. These three projects developed land on the west side of Robert C. Jackson to increase its value.
All except the traffic signal, Luckie said, should be complete by the end of the summer.
