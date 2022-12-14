Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead told the school board this week that the Tennessee Department of Education is setting up an online process for parents to file appeals under the state’s third grade retention law taking effect this spring.
The law — which based on previous results from the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program could affect about two-thirds of third graders statewide — would require those who score below proficient on the state English language arts assessment to attended summer school and/or tutoring throughout fourth grade to move on.
Guidance the state gave school districts last week says students who score at the level just below proficient — approaching — on the TCAP exam but who scored above the 40th percentile on the last local benchmark assessment of the school year automatically will have an appeal granted, Winstead explained during a Maryville Board of Education meeting Monday, Dec. 12.
“That’s huge,” the director said. “That’s the group we’ve been worrying about and fussing about and screaming from the rooftops about, since before the law was passed.”
“If you sat down with a third grader at the 50th percentile, then you would say, ‘Yeah, that kid can read,’ because they can,” Winstead said. “They can read, they can comprehend, they’re on grade level.”
He explained that the level the state sets for what proficient means isn’t “some big academic exercise” based on what experts think a student should know in third grade.
“It’s a policy decision, not an academic one,” Winstead said.
“Tennessee has set their bars higher than any other state in the country, because they want, I guess, more kids to fail than any other state in the country,” he said.
“We’re at the top of the most rigorous standards, and so we have huge numbers of kids not passing the test, and it looks like public schools are not doing their job. There’s a strategy there, I think.”
“This is a great, great fix for one year,” he said, noting that because the guidance comes from the education commissioner and is not set in state law it could change. “I think we’ve still got to attack the law.”
The Blount County and Alcoa school boards, among others in the state, have passed resolutions asking legislators to make changes to the retention law and not base such decisions on a single test score.
The law already has exemptions for some categories of students, such as English language learners and those who have previously been retained.
Winstead said the new appeals would bring Maryville’s number of students subject to the retention law down to a more manageable number, but that would still depend on parents going online to file the appeals.
Starting in January Maryville City Schools will be reaching out to parents of students who may be eligible for the appeal. “They hardest thing is, you have to know your kid’s state ID, and we don’t use the state ID for anything except the state test,” Winstead said.
Because school districts upload their local benchmark assessment data to the state, it already will know who qualifies for the appeal, Winstead said. “They could grant the appeals without us doing anything if they wanted to,” he said, but as the process is now set it will require parents to go through about three clicks on a website.
“They have both pieces of data sitting there in the state office ... but they’re going to make parents jump through that hoop.” he said.
Maryville parents who file an appeal for their student could still choose summer school, he said.
The retention law requires 90% attendance in summer school third graders in the “approaching” category to move on if they don’t appeal. Students who score at the lowest level, “below,” and want to avoid repeating third grade must attend 90% of summer school sessions and receive tutoring throughout fourth grade.
After the meeting, Winstead estimated the appeals process could decrease the number of Maryville students still subject to the retention provisions to 25-30 students at each of the district’s three elementary schools.
Last spring Maryville’s third grade ELA performance was ranked sixth in the state, with 60% meeting or exceeding expectations.
That still would have left 122 subject to the retention law if it had been in place.
Alcoa City Schools officials said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that based on the benchmark assessments given this week about 45% of its third graders might qualify for the appeal, with 34% currently showing a level of proficient or above.
Blount County Schools said its most recent benchmark assessment shows about 200 students might fall into the “approaching” category. If the retention law had been in effect at the end of the last school year it could have applied to 538 of the district’s third graders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.