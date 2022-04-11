Recruits from 19 law enforcement agencies graduated from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s Regional Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, April 8. East Maryville Baptist Church hosted their graduation ceremony.
The 39 recruits, part of the law enforcement agency’s 24th class, spent 12 weeks and 500 hours at the BCSO training facility, working with instructors on topics ranging from community relations to firearms skills.
Participants were required to perform at Cooper Institute standards of physical fitness; as such, during their training, they were instructed to complete an obstacle course, a 300-meter run and sets of sit-ups, among other exercises.
The recruits came from law enforcement agencies across Tennessee, including the Maryville Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Metro Nashville Airport Authority Department of Public Safety.
Recruits working for BCSO are also obligated to complete an additional 12 weeks of field training.
