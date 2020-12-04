A Knoxville man was taken into custody after three law enforcement agencies pursued him in a chase that ranged from Blount to Knox counties.
Thomas Michael Sallee II, 34, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 3 and charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 22 in Blount County Circuit Court.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times an officer at 4 a.m. Nov. 29 noticed a Chevrolet SUV driven by Sallee traveling 75 mph in a 45-mph zone at the U.S. Highway 129 Bypass. The vehicle had a drive-out tag.
“(The officer) turned on the vehicle, (and) it appeared (Sallee) picked up speeds in attempt to evade the officer,” Crisp said.
Sallee turned onto Whitecrest Drive and failed to maintain travel lanes, going into oncoming traffic, and eventually turned right onto Foch Street and disregarded a stop sign, Crisp said.
Sallee went north on the U.S. 129 Bypass, disregarding red signals, Crisp said. He was chased by law enforcement, with Blount County Sheriff’s deputies eventually joining the pursuit, down Alcoa Highway to about John Sevier Highway in Knox County.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit at John Sevier Highway, and KCSO deputies detained Sallee at Army Street in Knoxville, taking him into custody on their charges against him.
Crisp said Maryville Police Department’s warrants on their charges against Sallee were served Dec. 3.
“Since he was over there in custody, and we weren’t there, we took out warrants on him,” Crisp said. “And then those warrants were served on him.”
