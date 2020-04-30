Three people have been arrested in connection to an April 5 domestic dispute in Louisville in which a woman and her friend allegedly beat her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend with a hammer.
At 12:40 a.m. that day, Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Alcoa Police officers responded to an assault at a Wheeler Road apartment.
A deputy spoke with John Tory, 19, who said his ex-girlfriend, Makaiya Hubbard, 20, knocked on the front door.
When Tory answered, a man wearing a black mask allegedly pushed Tory against the wall and pointed a handgun in his face. Tory told deputies he fell to the ground and two other men entered and assaulted him by kicking, stomping and using brass knuckles.
According to a BCSO report, Hubbard and her friend, Lexi Lawson, then ran into the bedroom and assaulted Sarah Spencer, Tory’s current girlfriend. Hubbard allegedly used closed fists to assault Spencer, and Lawson used a hammer, a report states.
Both Spencer and Tory turned down medical attention.
During the attack, Tory said his iPhone and shotgun were stolen. A witness who lived in the apartment building confirmed five people left the apartment with a shotgun and a handgun in a light blue Dodge Charger or Avenger.
Investigators positively identified Jayven Geter and Lawson as involved in the case and issued aggravated burglary arrest warrants for the pair on April 17.
On April 22, U.S. marshals located a blue 2006 Dodge Avenger registered to Geter at an apartment complex in Knoxville.
Later that day at around 3 p.m., a Blount County Sheriff’s Office detective and marshals served warrants for Lawson and Geter at the apartment on Valley View Drive.
Five days later, a deputy served an arrest warrant for Hubbard. She was arrested at an apartment off Sevier Avenue in Knoxville and taken to the Blount County jail, where she was being held on a $75,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 5 hearing.
Geter was released on April 23 and Lawson on April 24, BCSO spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said. Investigators have not yet identified the other two people involved.
