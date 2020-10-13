Three people were arrested Saturday after law enforcement said they attempted to buy a prescription cough syrup known as “purple drank sippin’ syrup.”
Devin Trae Alexander, 25, Stone Mountain, Georgia; Ja-Mil Robert Harrison, 29, Snellville, Georgia; and Tytianna Angelique Shaw, 23, Norcross, Georgia, were all arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:54 p.m. Oct. 10 and charged with prescription fraud and forgery. All were released on a $20,000 bond each pending 9 a.m. hearings Oct. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant told The Daily Times that investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force were alerted Saturday to people trying to purchase promethazine with codeine at a local pharmacy.
The mixture is a prescription cough syrup commonly known as “purple drank sippin’ syrup,” according to O’Briant.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and took Alexander, Harrison and Shaw into custody.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from BCSO and the Maryville and Alcoa police departments. O’Briant said the “good relationship” between the task force and local pharmacies leads to law enforcement being alerted to incidences of prescription fraud.
