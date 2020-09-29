Three people were taken into custody in connection with multiple burglaries and thefts that took place across recent weeks.
Ashly Dawn Novitzke, 33, Payne Avenue, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and charged with possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule VI drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on bonds totaling $5,500.
Bruce Debri Beasley, 35, Hatcher Hollow Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 26 and charged with theft from a building greater than $1,000, burglary of a building, theft, possession of Schedule VI drugs with intent to resale, possession of Schedule II drugs and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $65,500.
Eric Austin Lowe, 24, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:22 p.m. Sept. 27 and charged with theft. He was released on an $8,000 bond.
Novitzke, Beasley and Lowe all are scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. today in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states deputies responded at 12:18 p.m. Sept. 26 to a report of a burglary and theft in the 4000 block of Hatcher Hollow Road, Walland. Neighbor Lisa Floyd said her Yamaha Virago motorcycle was found torn up in her neighbor’s yard, and multiple hand tools were stolen, after her garage had been broken into.
Beasley, who is neighbors with Floyd, told officers a man rode the motorcycle up his driveway at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sept. 25, said it needed to be repaired and asked if he could park it on Beasley’s property until the following morning, the report states. Beasley said he wasn’t aware it was stolen.
Tracey L. Lowe, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, told officers he was allowing Beasley, who he met through Eric Lowe, his son, to stay at the residence rent free and that when he came to check on the property, he found Beasley and a man working on the motorcycle. He recognized it as Floyd’s, and Beasley told him it belonged to the man and he was helping him fix it, the report states.
Another witness, Ildefonso Mendoza, Craigs Chapel Road, Greenback, Tracey Lowe’s son-in-law, also spoke with officers and his statement mirrored Tracey Lowe’s.
During the investigation, officers discovered Beasley was a person of interest in multiple thefts, the report states. He then was taken into custody.
Another incident report states an officer found Novitzke at the scene, hiding in the back seat of a pickup truck. She allegedly was covered in blankets with a loaded rifle on the center console in arms reach.
Novitzke was shaking and visibly nervous, and told officers she was hiding because she was afraid of law enforcement, the report states.
Beasley then allegedly told officers he wanted to confess to everything, saying he removed the motorcycle and tools from Floyd’s garage and hid them in his house, covered with blankets and pillows. When deputies and Floyd searched storage buildings on the property that were believed to be empty, numerous items, including dirt bikes, weed eaters and chain saws, were found.
The storage buildings were “filled from top to bottom” with the items, and more, including electronics, car parts, radios and laptops, were found in an abandoned dwelling on the property.
In a treehouse on the property, officers found an empty gun holster, a small glass jar containing what appeared to be marijuana residue and a metal box containing clear bags, digital scales, small clear bags with what appeared to be heroin residue, methamphetamine shards/crystals and various glass pipes “commonly used for narcotics consumption and use.”
In another metal box was a large amount of marijuana in separate bags, two digital scales and a manual scale, a report states.
Witness statements claimed Novitzke removed the boxes from the residence when the first deputy initially arrived and “immediately retreated” to the treehouse where they were found.
During the course of the investigation, deputies found additional stolen property at U-Haul, 3699 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, during a search, Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant told The Daily Times. Alcoa Police officers also recovered a stolen vehicle.
