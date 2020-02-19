Three individuals were arrested and are facing drug possession charges after a Tuesday afternoon search warrant was executed on Tuesday afternoon by narcotics agents from the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force.
During the search warrant, officers seized more than two ounces of methamphetamine, one gram of heroin, a small amount of suboxone, and $1,280 cash at a residence on Rafer Avenue in Maryville on Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries occurred during the search warrant.
The search warrant was the culmination of an investigation conducted by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force that started in January. The drug task force is comprised of deputies from BCSO and officers from the Alcoa and Maryville police departments
The following individuals were arrested:
• Travis Trent Hodges, 36, Green Road, Maryville was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) and delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin). He is being held on bonds totaling $80,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court
• Brandi Nicole Ellison, 37, Rafer Avenue, Maryville was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale (methamphetamine) and violation of community corrections. She was being held without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 and 9 a.m. Feb. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Lynn Simerly, 34, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was charged with criminal impersonation, evading arrest, felony probation violation and four count of failure to appear he was being held with out bond in Knox County pending hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• In addition, Jacob Johnson, 35, Strawberry Plains, was cited with simple possession of Schedule III substance (suboxone) and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.