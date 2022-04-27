Three people were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses after the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force served a warrant at a Maryville residence.
The task force, a combined effort among Blount County Sheriff's deputies and Alcoa and Maryville Police officers, performed an afternoon search of a Wells Road residence Monday, April 25.
The task force had received a warrant to search the house as a result of an investigation into drug sales at the home, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Marian O’Briant.
Following the search, police said that they’d found a half ounce of methamphetamine, a half gram of heroin and multiple types of drug paraphernalia.
A resident of the home, Kathleen Leary MacConnell, 42, was charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold and possession of methamphetamine with intent to resell. Police also charged MacConnell on a warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $60,000 and faced two April 27 court dates at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Two others present at the house during the search, Joshua Logan Westall, Mountain View Circle, Maryville, and Summer Allene Smart, Greenback, were also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resell and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold.
Westall, 31, and Smart, 23, were both being held in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000 pending initial 9 a.m. April 27 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court. Both hearings were reset for May 11.
Investigation of this incident is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.