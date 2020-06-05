The Tennessee Department of Health has taken disciplinary action against three Blount County medical professionals, according to its monthly discipline report.
Dr. Steven R. Mynatt, was found guilty of conspiring to distribute controlled substances and unlawful distribution of controlled substances, according to the March Disciplinary Action Report. Mynatt surrendered his medical license and was permanently prohibited from applying for reinstatement.
Mynatt was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2019 on charges related to the distribution of OxyContin, The Daily Times reported. Mynatt worked for Knoxville-based Tennessee Valley Pain Specialists and previously was a urologist at Blount Memorial Hospital.
The state Department of Health found Suzanne Elizabeth Middleton, a respiratory therapist in Maryville, guilty of “dishonorable, immoral, unethical or unprofessional conduct,” according to the January Disciplinary Action Report.
Middleton’s urine drug screen tested positive for methamphetamine. She voluntarily surrendered her license.
Also in the January report, Allison M. Jones, a registered dental hygienist in Maryville, failed to properly maintain sufficient continuing education credits for the 2017-18 audit cycle. She was fined $300.
