Seniors Jordan C. Godfrey, Jacob E. Powell and Jacob A. Robertson are among more than 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Godfrey is a William Blount High School graduate, who plans to study medicine at Tulane University, according to a press release from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Powell, a Heritage High graduate, also plans to study medicine, but at the University of Tennessee.
Robertson’s probable career field is nuclear engineering, and his scholarship is from Texas A&M University.
Colleges selected their scholarship winners from among the National Merit Finalists. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2020 competition to about 4,100.
This year, 167 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2,500 scholarships.
Megan E. Underwood, of Maryville High School, who plans to study nursing, received a National Merit Siemens Scholarship.
Most of the corporate-sponsored awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
More than 1.5 million juniors in approximately 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
