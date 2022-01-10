The names of the three victims from Friday's fatal house fire were released yesterday following their autopsies.
Jason T. DeWitt, 48, Rebecca J. DeWitt, 43, and Brennan D. DeWitt, 7, were located inside a burned residence on Sevierville Road Friday morning.
According to a former release from Blount County Sheriff's Office, deputies and BCFD arrived at their house around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 7, and the main part of the house was "engulfed in flames."
Fourteen firefighters and eight fire trucks responded.
Once the flames were extinguished, responders found the three inside and transported them to UT Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.
They each have obituaries on the Click Funeral Home website. Brennan was the child of Jason and Rebecca DeWitt. They have four other children, who weren't living at the residence.
Jason graduated from Lenoir City High School and owned and operated Southern Chill Heating and Air. He enjoyed coaching football, camping, fishing and dancing.
Rebecca graduated from Heritage High School and Pellissippi State Community College. She was a manager at The Local Eatery in Sevierville, and she loved to dance.
Brennan was a student at Prospect Elementary School. He enjoyed playing football, camping, fishing, riding his new four-wheeler, playing with his hamster and spending time with his cousins.
Family members arranged an online fundraising page to cover funeral expenses that has raised over $35,000 as of press time on Monday.
They are receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City, with a funeral service following.
BCSO is still investigating the cause and origin of the fire but does not believe it suspicious in nature.
