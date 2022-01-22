A Maryville man allegedly led three Blount County deputies in a high-speed chase that only ended with the wreck of a deputy’s vehicle and the alleged offender’s.
Chaison R. Chambers, 27, South Odell Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County deputies late on Wednesday, Jan. 19. According to Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant, Chambers was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment with a weapon or injury and driving with a revoked license following a three-car pursuit by Blount County deputies.
Deputies responded to an initial report of a pickup truck stolen from its owner at 2601 U.S. Highway 411 South and subsequently attempted to stop a truck matching that description on Big Springs Road.
Chambers, the driver of the truck, allegedly appeared to be evading deputies’ efforts to conduct a traffic stop. Deputies reported that Chambers seemed to be braking the vehicle in an an effort to make responding deputies collide with the back of the vehicle.
Headed east towards Foothills Mall Drive, Chambers allegedly ignored multiple traffic signals as he drove, nearly crashing into both a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle before crossing into oncoming traffic. Deputies report that Chambers continued alternately braking the vehicle and speeding up as the pursuit progressed.
At 321 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Chambers allegedly collided with a turn island, but then drove the truck into a deputy’s marked patrol vehicle. Deputies again attempted to stop the truck, but reported that Chambers then struck another deputy’s marked patrol vehicle. The ensuing collision forced both vehicles off the road and into the parking lot of a 107 South Washington Street gas station, where Chambers was arrested and taken into custody.
Chambers is being held on an$85,000 bond, pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
