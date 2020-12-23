Law enforcement on Wednesday responded to an active shooter call at Walmart on the Parkway in Sevierville.
Sevierville Police Department spokesman Bib Stahlke told The Daily Times three people were detained and there were no victims. No shots were believed to have been fired.
Officers searched the store multiple times, and as of Wednesday evening, interviews were being conducted with witnesses and those in custody.
