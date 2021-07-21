The American Red Cross is now assisting three families that were displaced following a fire Wednesday afternoon at the Park Vista apartment complex in Maryville.
Maryville and Alcoa firefighters responded to the call at 612 Home Avenue at 2:42 p.m.
Crews arrived to find flames coming from one apartment in a two-story, eight unit building that houses 27 people.
Maryville Fire Chief and Director of Public Safety Tony Crisp said crews managed to contain fire damage to the 612 unit, however, the adjacent units suffered water damage during the incident.
No major injuries were reported, though one resident of the building, whose apartment was not damaged, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital after suffering a panic attack.
Two firefighters were also treated while working the scene.
“We had a firefighter that was treated for dehydration,” Crisp said. “He overheated at the scene and was treated with an IV and he’s fine.”
Another firefighter was treated after suffering a minor injury above the eye.
Traffic was temporarily rerouted from Home Avenue down Foch Street while crews were working. Officials cleared the scene around 5:15 p.m. and the road was reopened.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
