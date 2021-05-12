The three little bears who are the latest houseguests at Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend are putting on healthy weight, eating solid foods and adjusting to their temporary residency.
The male bears — named Hops, Barley and Bourbon — all arrived at the bear rehabilitation center in April: Hops arrived on April 12, followed by Barley on April 26. The latest to make his appearance is Bourbon, on April 29. Barley and Bourbon came from Kentucky. Hops was found in Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area near Oneida, Tennessee.
ABR is a nonprofit that takes in orphaned and/or sick and injured black bear cubs from several states in the region and nurses them back to health with little human contact so they can be released back into the wild. There is no public access to the facility while bears are in residence.
ABR Executive Director Dana Dodd said the most difficult task is caring for a single small cub like Hops who was the lone guest at ABR for two weeks.
“As they get older, they have a strong need to bond and be nurtured,” she explained. “Unfortunately that bond can’t be with a human caretaker. Though we never want a cub to be orphaned, we are happy that Hops now has two bear cub playmates.”
There was another cub, a female, who was set to arrive at ABR but already was suffering from major injuries from her short life in the wild and had to be euthanized at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. That was back on April 18. The bear was paralyzed and probably suffered a bite from another animal.
Hops weighed in at only 2.64 pounds when he arrived from Big South Fork. It isn’t known what happened to his mom. He was found alone on a trail and rescuers gave the momma bear time to come back, but she never appeared. Hops was very malnourished and dehydrated, but has since gained weight.
The cubs, who will be 4 months old soon, started out on formula from a bottle but are fast-tracked into learning how to lap from a bowl so human contact is kept to a minimum. All three bears are doing that now.
Yummy for tummy
Their diet consists of yogurt, grapes, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries in addition to the bear milk-replacement formula. All three cubs spent time in the cub nursery upon their arrivals but have since been placed in Hartley House, where they have become fast friends.
“Hops was certainly the smallest at his arrival,” Dodd said. “Cubs at such a young age don’t have a lot of wiggle room with their health. They are so small that a short time with no food, hydration and exposure to the elements can leave them in trouble.”
Dodd said wildlife officials are extremely aware of the dire situations so they do all they can to provide immediate care before the cubs are brought to ABR.
As for which bear has the best appetite, Dodd said they are all competing for title of biggest eater.
“They are all three members of the Cubby Clean Your Plate Club,” she said.
The trio will stay in Hartley House until they are eating strictly solid foods. The bears’ next stop will be a wild enclosure at ABR, where they will have the benefit of trees to climb, wooden platforms, cubby pool and other fun challenges.
These three cubs are young and had no qualms about sharing space at ABR. Dodd said there is always concern that some bears won’t get along. That’s just one of the worries.
“We worry about nearly everything,” Dodd explained, “but the three acclimated to one another very easily. That’s usually the case with young cubs. Now, the three play until they can’t go another minute, sleep to recharge their batteries, eat and eat, and play some more.”
ABR suffered some damage to their cameras recently during a thunderstorm. They are still working to restore full function. The technology allows ABR staff to monitor the bears 24/7 without having to physically walk to the enclosures every few hours.
Dodd said currently the only cameras working are the ones needed for these cubs. It will take some time before everything is up and running again, she said.
Do what bears do
Hops, Barley and Bourbon are consuming lots of calories, Dodd said. They are also expending lots. The cubs who have become brothers, spend their days in cubby brawls, food fights and exploration adventures in their enclosures. They have each other’s company to make them feel more at ease.
The cubs normally would still be dependent on mother’s milk for sustenance. ABR provides them with the next best thing, which is bear milk-replacement formula and the fruits they have come to love.
If all goes well, the three should be released into a wild enclosure in a few weeks. The length of time a cub stays at ABR is determined on its growth and health.
The cubs were named Hops, Barley and Bourbon not because of the proposed distillery coming to Townsend. As Dodd explained, ABR purchased pewter milagros back in January and one of the available ones was a hops bloom. The charms are part of a cub adoption package that supporters get, along with a photo of the bear they adopt and adoption papers. A staff member recognized the bloom on the milagro and thought Hops was a good name for a bear.
“Barley just seemed to go with Hops, and Bourbon seemed like a good fit for a little bear from Kentucky,” Dodd said. She said the names are chosen by staff members, not including the curators, who are sole caretakers of the bears. They refer to the bears by their numbers. Bourbon is No. 336.
Bears in the past have been named for native flowers. The neonatal cubs ABR got earlier in the year were fostered with new moms who were still denning. They were named for colleges.
Bear care basics
ABR was working on several projects while there were no bears in residence, but that didn’t last long. Despite the short window, ABR staff was able to check some things off the to-do list. They still can work on outdoor projects until the three bears are released into a wild enclosure. That might come as early as mid- to late June.
People across the world follow ABR’s progress via social media. There are classrooms of students like one in Illinois that hold fundraisers each year. That fifth grade class has done it for many years, Dodd said. They collect can tabs for recycle and donate the proceeds to ABR.
“The students learn about bears and the importance of conservation and support our cubs in the process,” Dodd said.
Education is one more important tool ABR uses to help the public understand bear behavior, how to stay safe around bears and the importance of keeping a safe distance in the wild. The Trillium Cove Visitor and Education Center that serves that purpose for ABR, was closed during the pandemic, but is slated to reopen on July 1.
