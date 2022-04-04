Next week the Blount County Board of Education will begin interviewing five candidates to become director of schools, including the two current Blount County Schools assistant directors and an Alcoa City Schools administrator.
The finalists are: Jake Jones, BCS assistant director of curriculum and instruction; David Murrell, BCS assistant director of operations; Keri Prigmore, ACS director of attendance; Edward "Shane" Johnston, director of Jefferson County Schools; and Allen Pratt, executive director of the National Rural Education Association, who previously served as high school curriculum director for Marion County Schools.
The Daily Times will include details about each of the candidates in Tuesday's edition.
Nineteen candidates applied to succeed Director Rob Britt, who is retiring in June. The Blount County school board hired the Tennessee School Boards Association to assist with the search and screen the candidates. TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grisson presented the finalists to the board at its meeting Monday, April 4.
The Blount school board is scheduling a 4 p.m meeting Thursday, April 7, to set the questions it will ask during interviews April 11-18.
