Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men late Tuesday night after they allegedly broke into a residence while armed and loaded items into a truck bed because a woman asked them to, a report states.
According to the report, Jeremiah L. Monroe, 39, Level Drive, Maryville, was driving the truck out of a driveway on Sparks Drive, where the men had allegedly stolen items, when Blount County Sheriff’s deputies stopped it.
Dylan T. Russell, 23, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville and Jonathan P. Russell, 49, Tallassee were passengers in the truck.
After deputies stopped the vehicle from leaving the residence and got out of their cruisers, they pointed their guns at the men because the deputies were informed the men were armed, according to the report. Each of the three men exited the vehicle, were separated and questioned.
The driver, Monroe, told deputies that a 21-year-old woman had asked all three of them to break into the residence and take furniture that belonged to her, the report states. The owner of the residence told deputies the woman was a previous renter from him at that property, had moved out a month ago and no longer had the right to be there or send people there on her behalf. The residence owner also said the furniture items belonged to him.
The three men were charged with aggravated burglary and theft less than $1,000. They’re each being held on a $26,500 bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. Oct. 22. The report also states that Dylan Russell had an arrest warrant out of Loudon County for violation of probation on felony theft and drug charges.
