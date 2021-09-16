Unemployment in Tennessee has dropped 3.5% since August 2020 and has decreased each month for the past three months, a Thursday release from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development states.
Statewide unemployment was 4.6% for August 2021, which is slightly lower than June and July, the report added. The decrease accounts for 4,400 unemployed workers getting hired between July and August 2021, mostly in the manufacturing sector.
The report also states that between August 2020 and August 2021, more than 120,000 unemployed people found jobs in Tennessee. Professional/business services had the largest percentage of growth, with leisure/hospitality second and trade/transportation/utilities third.
Unemployment percentages also have approved across the U.S. by 3.2% compared to last year, the release stated.
Unemployed Tennesseans can find open positions at www.Jobs4TN.gov, where there are currently more than 430,000 positions listed, the report states.
