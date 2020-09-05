Three candidates are now vying for Maryville City Councilman Joe Swann’s spot this November.
Sarah Herron announced her bid July 30, touting her digital media expertise, marketing skills and community leadership as trademarks of her leadership style.
She also emphasized the importance of having a woman on the council, noting, should she secure the vote, she would be the first female council member for Maryville.
Though Herron is taking a leave of absence from her role as Blount County Democratic Party chair, she’s now running for a nonpartisan position against another woman.
And a man.
Suzette Donovan and Drew Miles qualified for the position on Aug. 13 and Aug. 18, respectively.
Swann — Maryville councilman since the late 1990s and mayor from 2003-09 — did not put his name in the hat before the qualifying deadline, signaling the end of more than two decades of public service.
Donovan: Listening is key
Donovan, assistant to the president and board of directors liaison at Maryville College, said that’s what pushed her to run: When it was clear Swann wouldn’t seek reelection, she said she knew it was her time.
“And I think COVID-19 had a lot to do with it,” she said in an interview Friday. “I had a lot of time to think about, you know, how the city is and maybe I could make a difference.”
She said that though she wants to see more diversity on some boards, there are no social issues she wants to run on.
“I feel like the money is well spent across our city,” she added. “I don’t feel like there’s any disparity.”
Donovan is the second woman on the ballot, statistically increasing the chances of Maryville getting its first female council member. But she said that’s not at the heart of her desire to fill the seat. “I want the best person for the job,” she said. “I don’t care whether it’s a woman or a man.”
Personally, she said she doesn’t want to promote things she’s done that people may not know — “I don’t think every time you give someone a lollipop you need to write about it. But I think it’s really important to keep people as a whole at the forefront of everything single thing you do.”
She currently sits on the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals, Planning Commission and Downtown Design Review Board — about 18 years of service combined — and said her role at the college has her prepared her to be an expert listener.
“If you’re not going to listen to what people have to say, and I mean the whole story, you really can’t make any kind of a decision,” she said.
In Donovan’s social media campaign announcement Aug. 25, she framed her vision of Maryville as one of unity. “We love Maryville and the way we come together as one,” she wrote. “Families are able to thrive here, even during the toughest times. Coming together in kindness is a trait of Maryville — almost like it is an unwritten mission.”
Donovan also noted in that announcement she wanted to work toward affordable housing.
Miles: ‘Plugged in’
“I had a business license before I could even vote,” Miles said in a Thursday interview. He went into partnership with his father as a teen and said he’s been an entrepreneur “forever.” Today he runs a Farmer’s Insurance agency on Crawford Street, but added it’s not just business chops that make him electable.
It’s also the future he wants to build for the city and his family, he said.
“One day I want my kids to be able to point and say, ‘You know what? My dad had a part in making that happen.’” Miles said. “That’s what gets me up in the morning: being able to do things for my kids and the people of this community.”
Miles was born and raised in Blount and said as chair of the Downtown Maryville Association’s Economic Vitality Committee, he’s particularly interested in seeing the downtown area grow.
“What I call ‘the nostalgia of a downtown’ is kind of seeing a resurgence across our country,” he said, adding that — like Donovan — he also wants to address affordable housing issues.
He said being an insurance agent has given him an ear to the ground when it comes to new Blount Countians. “We’re pretty well plugged into the trends of people moving here and what those perspectives are and have a good understanding of the voices that exist in the community,” Miles said.
“This community does appreciate our history and the things that make it really special,” he added, reflecting on the dichotomy of heritage and growth in Maryville and the role city government plays in both. “At the same time, if you’re not looking for advancement or new opportunities or how to get better, you’re moving backward, in my opinion. We don’t necessarily need to try to take over the world, but we also can’t clam up. We have to be open-minded to new perspectives and new objectives while respecting the things that got us here.”
In his campaign announcement Aug. 28, Miles promoted his service with the MDA as well as roles on the Blount Chamber of Commerce board of directors since 2016, Leadership Blount board of Directors since 2015 and “numerous other community organizations.”
The Daily Times profiled Herron’s run in a story published July 31.
