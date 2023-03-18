Matt Brown and his wife Whitney Brown, of Leadership Blount, secure the corner of an above ground planting box at the Leadership Blount/Project Hope Community Garden. A group of about a dozen workers spent a few hours at the site Saturday afternoon.
Logan Hill, Project Hope, Chad Hodson, Charli Blakney, 11, Melanie Sitzlar, Matt Brown, Burkley Brown, 8, Whitney Brown, Houston Oldham, Josh Mitchell, Stephanie Coleman and Cherokee Health Community Developement Consutant Ginny Weatherstone spent a few few hours working on the Leadership Blount/Project Hope Community Garden for Cherokee Health.
Charli Blakney, 11, and her mother Melanie Sitzlar spread mulch at the site of the Leadership Blount/Project Hope Community Garden being built at 255 E. Watt St., Alcoa.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Matt Brown and his wife Whitney Brown, of Leadership Blount, secure the corner of an above ground planting box at the Leadership Blount/Project Hope Community Garden. A group of about a dozen workers spent a few hours at the site Saturday afternoon.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Chad Hodson (from left), Leadership Blount, Melanie Sitzlar, Leadership Blount, and Sitzlar's daughter Charli Blakney, 11, work spreading the mulch in the Community Garden.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Josh Mitchell drives a screw into the frame work he and Houston Oldham and Chad Hodson are building at the Leadership Blount/Project Hope Community Garden.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Logan Hill, Project Hope, Chad Hodson, Charli Blakney, 11, Melanie Sitzlar, Matt Brown, Burkley Brown, 8, Whitney Brown, Houston Oldham, Josh Mitchell, Stephanie Coleman and Cherokee Health Community Developement Consutant Ginny Weatherstone spent a few few hours working on the Leadership Blount/Project Hope Community Garden for Cherokee Health.
One small group participating in Leadership Blount this year helped participants of Alcoa’s Project Hope prepare a community garden behind Cherokee Health Systems on Watt Street Saturday afternoon, March 18.
Alcoa citizen Logan Hill founded Project Hope as an extracurricular for Alcoa City Schools students to teach financial planning and gardening.
Once the new garden is finished, the community will be able to access its produce for free.
Leadership Blount member and Alcoa city attorney Stephanie Coleman said the three-point partnership between Leadership Blount, Cherokee Health and Project Hope fell together at the right time.
Her group had been brainstorming projects focused on health and wellness. After deciding on a community garden, Coleman said she mentioned to the group Project Hope’s efforts to create one.
At the same time, Coleman said she had learned Hill was talking to Cherokee Health about a potential partnership. They have now donated slightly under an acre of land and committed one part-time person to manage upkeep of the garden.
Planned to open closer to the end of spring, Coleman said volunteers Saturday worked toward good progress. The garden will have eight raised beds and metal horse troughs for flowering plants to bring pollinators.
It will also have seating areas, and Coleman said one of Cherokee Health’s objectives is for the garden to serve as a happy place for patients who may be struggling with mental stability.
Project Hope students will use the community garden as they have done smaller ones, elsewhere in the past — to learn.
Other community supporters include Brooke Nix Medical Aesthetics, Shanks & Associates, BUILD, Designs by Whitney, Scout 369, Bed’r Mattress, Anderson Lumber, city of Alcoa Electric Department and Vienna Coffee Company.
Coleman said any others who are interested in supporting the project are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.