Blount County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating a Dec. 28 shooting on Long Hollow Road, Maryville, where a 19-year-old man was shot four times while he was sleeping in his home.
Josh Williamson was asleep in the late evening on Dec. 28, on the couch at his home on when two men entered the house and opened fire, his mother told the Daily Times on Dec. 30. He was struck four times — in his side, chest and spine. The fourth bullet grazed his left arm.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said that while arrests have not yet been made in the Williamson case, it could be related to two shootings that occurred on Walnut Street in Maryville that same weekend.
Maryville Police and BCSO are cooperating to investigate the incidents, O’Briant said, and she noted the three people involved in the shootings know each other.
“We can’t say for 100% sure they are connected, but all of the individuals involved in all three incidents are acquaintances,” O’Briant said.
The first Walnut Street shooting occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Dec. 28, and four shots were fired into a home and caused no injuries.
Two days later the 22-year-old Walnut Street homeowner reported he saw a person with a black hoodie and gun standing outside the house near a window, Maryville Police Department Tony Crisp said on Dec. 31. The homeowner fired one shot, but did not strike the individual, who fled.
Following the second Walnut Street shooting, Maryville Police officers arrested two suspects after finding them in a van a couple of blocks away a few hours after the incident was reported, and one individual matched the homeowner’s description of the person, Crisp said.
Maryville Police officers arrested Carson Beckett Mahler, Chas Way Boulevard, Maryville, 18, and a 16-year-old boy on Dec. 30. Mahler and the juvenile were charged with aggravated burglary.
The juvenile also was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol, Crisp said. Police are not releasing the juvenile’s name.
After Mahler’s first hearing in Blount County General Session Court on Jan. 7, he was released from jail to serve house arrest. Mahler’s next hearing will be held on 9 a.m. March 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.