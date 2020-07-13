Three students from Blount County are among more than 650 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
Area winners are Maryville High School's Erin Gardner and Mason C. Stott, and from William Blount High School, Marya A. Joyce.
Gardner is considering a career in medicine and received a scholarship from the University of Alabama.
Stott is interested in computer science and received a scholarship from the University of Tennessee.
Joyce, who also received a scholarship from UT, is considering a career in social work.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.