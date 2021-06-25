Three people have been booked into the Loudon County jail in connection with an alleged local “grandparent” scam, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong and Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider announced late Thursday.
Charges are pending against the three after the scam, which swept the area this week, victimized at least two people in each county “out of thousands of dollars,” the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The scam features criminals claiming via a phone call that they are a family member in trouble and in need of bail money, or that they are an attorney or law enforcement official and the victim’s loved one is in trouble and needs thousands of dollars to pay a bond.
The criminals tell the victim they will come and pick up the money in person.
Blount and Loudon County deputies are working together to battle the scam, with both receiving numerous complaints about it in the past several days, BCSO said.
“Please do NOT fall victim to this scam!” BCSO said in the post. “If you receive this type of phone call, hang up and immediately call 911. These criminals are very convincing and relentless in their pursuit to steal your money.”
Berrong and Guider are asking potential victims of the scam to come forward and file a report with law enforcement in their respective county.
“Investigators with both agencies are working with other regional law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI,” BCSO said, “and are diligently working to bring charges against the three individuals currently in custody and to locate others who may be involved.”
