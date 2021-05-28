The Alcoa Fire Department is saying goodbye to three firefighters retiring with 91 years of combined service.
Capts. Paul Walker, Michael Berry and Bill Smock are leaving the department after decades-long careers. Walker has served 35 years with AFD, while Smock’s tenure has lasted 25; Berry’s 31 years as a firefighter have been split between the Alcoa and Maryville fire departments.
Walker’s last day was Wednesday, while Berry and Smock will retire on June 30, AFD Chief Roger Robinson said.
“All three of them played, in different ways, major roles in the department,” Robinson said.
Smock, in particular, oversaw AFD’s accreditation, a vital task. As of 2018, Alcoa and Maryville were two of just five accredited fire departments in Tennessee, according to the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service’s website.
Accreditation, a process that goes through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, measures the “effectiveness and efficiency” of departments and helps them to improve, the website states.
“(Smock) stepped into that position and has done an excellent job,” Robinson said. “He’s going to be missed. But we’ve got people that’s going to step up for all three of the (positions) and take over the helm from all three of these guys.”
Watching peers retire is an especially tough task in firefighting, Robinson said. Firefighters often spend hours upon hours with each other, staying ready in case an emergency occurs or they are otherwise needed.
“The fire service is different from any other service,” Robinson said. “We’re a close-knit family. When you live together for 24 hours (a day), like we do, you build a family relationship. When you have someone leave like that, you’re going to miss them.”
“I just wish all three of them nothing but the best,” he added. “And I hope they have a long and happy retirement.”
AFD announced the retirements on Thursday in a Facebook post.
“The City of Alcoa Fire Department would like to celebrate 91 years of service that will be leaving a lasting legacy on it’s members, and the community,” the department said in the post.
“Captains Paul Walker, Michael Berry, and Bill Smock will be missed but not forgotten and their hard work has helped make our department what is is today. Thank you all for your service and best wishes with your retirements.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.