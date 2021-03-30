On a sunny day, Jonathan Howe might trek to Great Smoky Mountains and set up his supplies and work on something creative and original for those of us who can’t seem to find the time to make the hike ourselves.
This artist, who grew up in Maryville, has made a living doing that for more than a decade. He said Cades Cove is one of his go-to locales, along with higher elevations like Clingmans Dome. He doesn’t always paint on the spot; Howe said he also takes lots of photographs of what he deems to be gorgeous places that will translate into the perfect subjects for his oil paintings.
“I spent my childhood hiking the Smoky Mountains,” he said. “I knew from an early age that I wanted to be an artist, professionally.”
After completing his home-school education, Howe enrolled at Maryville College and took several art courses to earn a degree in art. Just a year and a half after graduating in 2007, this determined artist went into business full time, first doing commissioned portraits. It wasn’t long after he branched out into landscapes, his personal preference.
Portraits are indeed a challenge because they are so personal, Howe said. And there’s one more thing.
“They come few and far between because they are typically once in a lifetime,” he explained. “The landscapes appeal to more people and I enjoy playing with color and light.”
Howe will have some of his original work for sale and on display 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Creative Spark Studio, 2009 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. Joining him will be the food truck A Spoonful of Sugar and Jordan Coffee Roasters. Howe also will do art demonstrations. Weather permitting, it all will be held outdoors.
Howe’s wife, Sarah Howe, a floral cultivator, will be bringing her unique floral arrangements and vintage vases. Flowers will include tulips, hydrangeas, snap dragons, wax flower and chrysanthemums.
The owner of Creative Spark is Yvonne Smith and her husband, Tim. Howe said he and Yvonne got to know each other as they took art classes at MC. He said his art shows in 2020 got canceled along with some in early 2021 because of the pandemic. That’s when he decided to reach out and do his own and invite other small businesses to join in.
“I haven’t had an art show in Maryville in a long time,” Howe said.
Smith said she has two of Howe’s landscape paintings in her home. She said opportunities like this to come and meet Howe and see him in action are great for a community. Creative Spark also will open that day for art opportunities.
Living in Knoxville now, Howe has a home studio where he creates. He still does commission work and loves the on-location challenges. He will be part of an art show at the end of April at Knoxville Museum of Art; it will include artists in plein art who will be set up all around the area, painting outdoors.
MC art teacher Carl Gombert first introduced Howe to oil painting. Howe started working with Gombert when he was still in high school.
“He is an amazing teacher with such an eye for accuracy and detail that pushed me forward,” Howe said. He also took art history and printmaking with Mark Hall. Howe calls him “a walking dictionary of all things art.”
Over the years, Howe has partnered with area interior designers to provide art pieces for both public and private spaces. Here in Maryville, he has work displayed at the Clayton Homes corporate lodge. Others are displayed at the University of Tennessee Medical Outpatient Centers in Lenoir City and Sevierville and Tennessee Cancer Specialists office in Knoxville.
Not all of us get out into nature as often as we would life, Howe knows.
His art, he said, can take us there.
